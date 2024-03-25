Cocktail Recipe: Learn to Make Wolffer Estate Vineyard's Pink Lady

The Wolffer Estate Pink Lady Cocktail

It’s cocktail hour! Try your hand at making Wölffer Estate’s new Pink Lady cocktail, which is featured at the vineyard’s Ladies Nights every Thursday in the Tasting Room.

Wölffer Estate Vineyard’s Pink Lady

Ingredients:

2 oz Wölffer Gin

1 oz raspberry purée

1 oz lemon juice

Directions:

Shake and double-strain into a chilled martini/coupe glass topped with petite rosé and mint garnish.

Serve in a chilled martini/coupe glass.

Enjoy!

Visit wolffer.com for more information.

