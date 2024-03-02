South Ferry Fear: Love & Lonliness on Shelter Island

Cartoon by Dan Rattiner

When I first came to the Hamptons from New York City 69 years ago as a teenager, I discovered that there were a good number of people living here who had never visited the city. Just never wanted to. The Hamptons was their world. It was all they needed. I was so surprised at this. Today I doubt there’s anyone here who has not been to New York City.

But then there is Shelter Island. I bet that today probably 10% of the folks living there have never visited New York. Never felt the need to. And so, the big elephant in the room, the difficulty involved in going off the island, does not bother them.

But for the remaining 90% of the people on the island, this elephant is a big problem. And everybody knows it. It’s 11:45 p.m. That’s when the last ferry of the day goes to the mainland. Before that, the ferries go back and forth every 10 minutes or so. It’s great. But then, bang, nothing. Having a party? Everybody leaves at 11 p.m. to catch the last ferry. The hour of 11:45 p.m. hangs like a guillotine over everything. And it can ruin your life.

You know how you can go on a website to find yourself a suitable mate? You’d think a mutual love of Shelter Island would be a winner. Sunset Beach. The Heights. The Mashomack Preserve. Your suitable mate loves it all too.

But dig down deep. One man I know went through a terrible divorce and retreated to the island 20 years ago. He’s happy nobody can get there after 11:45. And he’s not leaving.

Then there’s the woman he married. She too loves the island. But she can’t get off the island after 11:45 p.m. She’s got a heart problem. Something goes wrong? Will she have to wait until morning?

Yes, if there’s an emergency, they’ll start up a boat, pull in a crew and get you off. But it could take a half hour to get it together. A lot can happen in a half hour.

Real estate prices on the island are less than in the Hamptons. Just make sure you and your loved one are on the same page regarding the elephant.

For more of Dan Rattiner’s stories, go to DansPapers.com/voices/dan-rattiners-stories.

