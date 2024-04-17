Art Groove Returns for 12th Year of Art & Music in Springs

Art by Michael McDowell will be shown at Art Groove 2024

The popular Art Groove group exhibition and music event is returning to Ashawagh Hall in Springs (780 Springs Fireplace Road) for its 12th year this weekend, April 19–21, and visitors can expect days packed with incredible art and rocking tunes, along with a few surprises.

This year’s event features work by 18 contemporary artists such as world-famous sculptor Hans Van de Bovenkamp and a nice list of celebrated local talents, plus tunes by Frank Latorre and the King Bees at 7 p.m. Saturday, followed by a dance party led by DJ G-Funk at 8 p.m. and more.

The complete list of artists includes Barbara Bilotta, Rosalind Brenner, Michael Cardacino, Donna Corvi, Jody Cukier, Paul Dempsey, Zoe Denahy, Susan Friend, Ronnie Grill, Frank Latorre, Jacques LeBlanc, Setha Low, Michael McDowell, Oliver Peterson, Joyce Raimondo, Lieve Theirs, and Geralyne Lewandowski who is also the show’s founder and organizer since its inception.

“I came up with this idea of putting together a co-op art thing where I would just organize it and I don’t charge a lot for the space, and just get different artists and then get music together,” Lewandowski says, noting that she was inspired by late Springs art show organizer Vito Sisti, who died in 2013. “He’d have these women shows and he’d always have music outside, and I thought what a great idea because it brought the people together and everybody would be there and the artists were all well represented.”

Aside from the musical part, Lewandowski also points out that her approach was a bit different than a lot of others mounting group exhibitions. “I liked the fact of giving people a chunk of wall that they kind of get to put together what they want instead of a lot of these group shows where you drop off your piece and they assemble it and you’re all over the place, and usually you can only put in small pieces,” she explains. “So by giving people a chunk of the wall, if they wanted to show a huge piece — which at most shows wouldn’t be accepted because of size — they can do that. Or they can show a variety of things,” she adds.

“It was a different way to do an art show, but this was in 2010, 2011. So, since then, of course, a lot of people are doing this kind of show, and music is quite often part of art shows,” Lewandowski continues. “But mine also has a dance party and that doesn’t happen too often. That’s why it’s Art Groove. We all get groovy.”

The show’s founder explains that her list of artists has many returning year after year, but she makes an effort to change things up and bring in new people who catch her eye.

“Some people are repeat artists and I’m always looking for somebody new. I kind of feel loyal to some of the people who have been there, and it’s kind of hard to tell people they can’t be in the show, but I like to mix it up,” she says. “Like this year, at least a third of the people are new, so that’s good. Some people might be upset, but I just think it’s good … it makes it interesting instead of just having the same 12, 15, 20 people.”

Lewandowski points out Rosalind Brenner and Michael Cardacino among those who return often. “He does those great large sculptures, he always comes up with something very impressive, which makes for the highlight of the show,” she says of Cardacino, an East Hampton artist who creates exciting metal sculpture and pop art-infused pieces made from painted wood and mixed media. “Joyce Raimondo is one of the few people, along with Michael McDowell, who has probably been in every single show, other than myself,” Lewandowski says, adding, “The new ones are Donna Corvi, I really like her work, and Ronnie Grill. Setha Low is new. Susan Friend, Oliver Peterson is new.”

Van de Bovenkamp, who has been in more than half of the Art Groove shows, is exhibiting paintings and works on painting instead of the sculpture for which he is known around the world. He will also be on hand at the show, signing books on Sunday and donating half of the proceeds to charities such as the Ellen Hermanson Foundation, Maureen’s Haven and AnnieAppleseed Project.

A number of specifically designated works will also be sold for charity with half going to the artists who made them. There will also be a tribute to late Art Groove collective member Nadine Daskaloff from 1–2 p.m. on Sunday.

Artist William Falkenberg, who is showing his totems outside Ashawagh Hall, is playing piano from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, and Jeremy D. Slater is presenting an expressive video from 1–4 p.m.

“We get a good turnout, people buy art and they have a good time, and that’s what it’s all about,” Lewandowski says, inviting all to come join her during this free weekend of fun and creativity.

Learn more at artgroove.us.