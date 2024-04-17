Boca Twins Seek Cereal Donations

Cereal4all Founders Luke Justin and Jett Justin

Twin 16-year-old brothers from Boca Raton are trying to collect more than 4,000 pounds of breakfast cereal over the next two months to help feed the increasing number of people facing food insecurity.

The brothers, Jett and Luke Justin, who are 10th graders at American Heritage School in Delray Beach, call their annual effort Cereal4All, which donates the food collected to the nonprofit Boca Helping Hands. They founded the charitable effort in 2016 when they were 8 years old.

“Since breakfast food is one of the least donated items to food banks, pantry bags of meals distributed to families in need are often missing breakfast food,” said Luke.

The brothers have partnered with major retailers such as Target and Publix as well as schools in Connecticut, Arizona, New York, Nevada, Washington, Virginia, New Jersey, Texas, and California to create Cereal4All cereal drives that benefit local food banks in those areas. They also partnered with First Watch by donating breakfast food for a recent “Oatmeal Airlift” that Jett and Luke piloted to different islands in the Bahamas.

“Like most young people, we love cereal,” said Jett. “Cereal is about breakfast, but it’s also about happiness, so we were bothered by the reality that millions of families and kids might not have daily access to breakfast and that moment of happiness in their day.”

To donate to the cereal drive, contact Suzan Javizian at [email protected] or call 561-417-0913.