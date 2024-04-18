Dan's Business Power Players: Leaders in Home Services

Dan’s Business Power Players: Leaders in Home Services 2024

Frederico Azevedo

Landscape Designer and Founder, Unlimited Earth Care

Award-winning garden and landscape designer Frederico Azevedo founded Unlimited Earth Care in Bridgehampton in 1993. Committed to his vision of sustainable, colorful gardens, Azevedo designs custom landscapes using native and well-adapted plants and flowers that are suited to their environments. UEC extends Azevedo’s sustainable design philosophy through the Garden Market, which carries a curated selection of plants and flowers, and the Garden Concept Store, where one can find modern garden accessories, sculptures, and planters.

Joe Badilla

President, Badilla Painters

Badilla came to the United States from Costa Rica in the 1980s. He had an interest in paints and finishes and used his talent to start his own company in 1988. His eye for aesthetics and skill in communications helped him develop a reputation as someone who can listen to what his customers desire and execute these expertly. Badilla Painters was started with a paintbrush and a commitment to creating high-quality finishes at a fair price.

Kelvin Bai

Principal and Sales Manager, LUXINTEC, INC.

Kelvin Bai was born in China and immigrated to the U.S. in 1990. He holds a B.S. in hospitality and event management. He went to work for Crystal Windows in 2011, and glazing soon became his passion. Throughout his nine years at Crystal, he held several positions including service manager and logistics supervisor. In 2018, he partnered with his co-worker and friend, Jeffrey Lin, to open Luxintec, specializing in all types of windows and forms of glazing.

Chris Brody

President, Propane Depot

Chris Brody, a local Hamptons business owner, founded Propane Depot in 2020. Since its inception, Propane Depot swiftly rose to prominence in the Hampton’s market. Renowned for unbeatable savings and top-tier customer service they have become the top-rated propane company on Long Island and are the go-to choice for residents and businesses alike.

Lisa Burke-Lupo

Office Manager, NOFO Tick & Mosquito Control

Lisa has been at NOFO Tick & Mosquito Control for four years. She brings a personable and professional element to the service. She makes it a top priority that customers receive 24-hour personal assistance for any and all of their needs and requests. Lisa goes above and beyond to provide the best customer experience and service to all. She is one of the reasons why customers continue service and new customers come to us.

Douglas Castaldo

Owner, East End Fence & Gate

Douglas Castaldo is the owner of East End Fence & Gate, which has been in business since 2004. The company specializes in custom automated entrance gates, automated gate service, deer control solutions and high end custom fences.

Mike Karanasios

Owner, Citycraft Renovations

Mike, a fourth generation carpenter, came to the U.S. in 1989 and worked alongside his

uncle who owned one of the largest woodworking shops in Philadelphia. They did architectural woodworking restoration for historic structures throughout Philadelphia, most notably, the home of Betsy Ross. Moving to NYC, Mike worked with an interior designer making unique custom pieces. His work was featured in Interior Design Magazine. Citycraft Renovations does interior renovations, finish carpentry and wood floor refinishing.

Michael Kaspar

Regional Vice President, Beacon Building Products

Michael is regional vice president at Beacon Building Products. Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, Beacon is the largest publicly traded distributor of roofing materials and complementary building products in the United States. With regional offices right here on Long Island, Michael and his team have become the premier supplier of commercial roofing and waterproofing materials across the Island and the rest of the country. Michael enjoys spending his downtime at his home on the North Fork.

Anthony Leo

President, Leo’s Electric

Anthony Leo is the principal owner of Leo’s Electric Corp, one of the premier electrical contracting firms doing business on Long Island. Over the last 18 years, he has taken a small family business, started by his parents more than 40 years ago, to a reputable, superior-quality company specializing in high-end residential and commercial projects on the East End and across the Island. Having strong family ties the business will grow with future generations.

Jeffrey Lin

Principal and Operations Manager, LUXINTEC, INC.

Jeff was born in China and came to the U.S. in his teens. He holds a B.S. in electrical engineering from The City College of CUNY. He spent many years at Crystal Windows in Flushing, starting in sales and working his way up to become commercial project manager. Having learned the window and glazing business, Jeff and his friend and partner, Kelvin Bai, founded Luxintec, Inc. in 2018 and success quickly followed.

Chris Mohr

Owner, C. Mohr Landscaping Inc.

Chris Mohr, owner of C. Mohr Landscaping Inc., started cutting his neighbor’s lawn at a young age. He graduated from St. Michael’s College in 1994. Upon graduating, Chris decided to continue his love of lawn care/landscaping. He has over 35 years of experience and has built his business tremendously through the years. Chris takes pride in servicing his community on the north fork of Long Island. He resides in Southold with his wife and two children.

Jim Naples

Founder, Eastbay Builders

Jim Naples, founder of Eastbay Builders, blends a rich family construction heritage with entrepreneurial spirit. Since 1980, Naples has crafted bespoke homes for elite clientele across the Gold Coast, Hamptons, and beyond. With a background spanning commercial and residential sectors, Naples ensures meticulous attention to detail and offers services from architectural design to renovation. Reflecting on 43 years of success, Naples values client relationships and cherishes time with family amidst managing Eastbay Builders’ thriving operations.

Rudolf Pinka

President, Craftsman Fence Corp

Rudy joined his father’s company in 1990 after working in road and heavy construction. Rudy’s father, Rudy Sr., started Craftsman Fence Corp in 1974. The company, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, primarily installed fences in the early days. After Rudy joined the company with his heavy construction experience they expanded into deck, rail, and home construction as well as automatic access and asphalt paving. Rudy continues to grow the company to this day.

Paul Romanelli

President, Suffolk Security Systems

Paul Romanelli loves speaking with clients, generating relationships and has a focus on technological improvements. Dedicated to community service, he serves as chair of the Eastern Long Island Hospital Foundation. He previously served on the board of the North Fork Chamber of Commerce and the North Fork Promotional Council. Under his leadership, the company has won national awards for innovation and system design. Paul is also an Eagle Scout and a graduate of Villanova University.

Michael Scrivano

Business Owner and President, M. Stevens Roofing & Remodeling

After college, Michael Scrivano went to work as a foreman of a large roofing company and learned commercial roofing along with metal fabrication and slate work. At 27 years old, he started M. Stevens Roofing & Remodeling. He is celebrating his 30th anniversary in February 2025. He currently runs the company, keeping a close eye on quality work and handling all sales and other duties.

Joe Vella

President, All Island Handyman & Construction

Joe Vella, president of All Island Handyman & Construction, is a well-known hall of fame elite contractor with over 25 years of experience. His passion, knowledge and expertise in the home improvement field have transformed thousands of homes by doing what he loves and does best. Joe Vella can also be found on previous episodes of the CBS TV Show Secret Celebrity Renovation.

Pete Vella

President, Ace Chimney Experts, Inc.

Pete Vella is a seasoned C.S.I.A. certified chimney professional who began his journey in the chimney industry in the early 90s. Specializing in diagnosing and repairing/reconstructing fireplaces and chimneys, Pete brings decades of hands-on experience to his work. Alongside his dedication to chimney services, Pete is passionate about fitness, automobiles, and fixing things. In 2006, he founded Ace Chimney Experts, Inc., showcasing his commitment to excellence in every project.

John Winters

Vice President, Winters Bros. Waste Systems

John Winters grew up in the waste and recycling industry. From washing out containers to working on the back of a truck and driving a route, he learned the ins and outs of the business from a very young age. Today, John manages operations on the East End of Long Island. He has implemented technology to improve the operational efficiency of collection routes and roll-off, which has achieved greater operational efficiency and route productivity.