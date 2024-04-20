Food for the Eyes, Food for the Tummy & More from the East End 'Food Seen'

April showers bring foodie happenings to the East End! Whether you are looking at food or eating it, there is an exciting event taking place for all food lovers to enjoy.

FOOD FOR THE EYES:

The Art of Food: From the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and His Family Foundation exhibit will open at the Parrish Art Museum on April 21. Through June 30, visit the museum and take in art that focuses on food as an essential cultural component that builds communities and fortifies human relationships. The artwork on display features more than 100 drawings, paintings, photographs, sculptures and ceramics by 37 artists from the Jordan Schnitzer Foundation. The exhibition relates to the East End’s distinguished history as one of the most important fishing and agricultural regions in New York State. Special food events will be organized in partnership with the James Beard Foundation, local farmers and food organizations. Exciting happenings include workshops, educational programming and conversations featuring local and national thought leaders of the food community. For more information on the exhibit, visit bit.ly/44bV6G5.

Join Cowfish for their ArtSea Create & Sip on April 25, and enjoy a fun night of creating horseshoe crab string art while sipping on drinks! Unleash your creativity as they guide you through creating your own masterpiece. No experience is necessary; just join them for a good time! The materials (a wooden board with nails set in and string) will be provided. All you need to bring is yourself and maybe a friend or two. The event cost is $40 per person and will take place for around two hours. To book your spots, visit bit.ly/3TZ4B6u.

FOOD FOR THE TUMMY:

Nick & Toni’s has announced their next Getaway Thursday Wine Event! Escape to France’s Rhône Valley without leaving East Hampton on May 2, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Indulge in tastings of indigenous grape varieties from both the northern and southern appellations of Rhône, paired with traditional regional dishes. The five-course menu features wines new to the U.S. market selected by Honest Man Hospitality Beverage Director Chimene Macnaughton. Guests will experience these producers’ stories guided by the wines’ importer, Lyle Railsback. The delectable five-course pairing dinner is $135 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Additionally, the featured wines are available at special pricing to diners who preorder bottles directly through Jacques Franey of Domaine Franey on the night of the event. To ensure your seat on this getaway to France, make a reservation at bit.ly/3PWKzsp.

Floral, fresh and flavorful are the perfect ways to describe Hampton Coffee Company’s new spring menu! Seasonal specials will be available at their Water Mill, Westhampton Beach, Southampton, Aquebogue, Montauk and Center Moriches locations. The coffee flavor of the month is Wild Maine Blueberry, which is available by the cup or beans to bring home. Love lavender? Try the Lavender Vanilla Latte, available hot or iced, or perhaps a smooth iced or a hot Lavender Honey Matcha. If you prefer your drinks shaken not stirred, April is Create-Your-Own month, where their shaken cold brew and shaken espresso drinks can be customized using your own flavor combinations. Bites to eat include lemon coconut scones, which will be available all season, as well as their house-made spanakopita breakfast wrap composed of scrambled eggs, spinach and feta. It’s a must try. Happy sipping!

DID YOU KNOW?

Westhampton Beach Brewing Company offers a weekend-only food menu! Brew Food, available Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays only, includes three exclusive menu items to-go alongside their 12 different available brews. Dig in to Buffalo ranch wings, vegetable spring rolls and crispy pickle chips from the weekend menu, with items such as Bavarian-style pretzels (regular style or stuffed with jalapeño and cream cheese) and 12-inch personal pizzas with options ranging from Buffalo chicken, cheese and meat lovers available from their regular menu. The brewing company is dog- and kid-friendly, as long as both are chill and neither bites.

BITS AND BITES:

Enjoy a complementary wine pairing with each order of foie gras at Bistro Été’s Foie Gras Fridays!

Wölffer Estate Vineyard has announced their 2024 Sunset Music schedule at their wine stand! Get ready to bring your friends and family to enjoy a casual night among the vines, enjoying the sunset, music and Wölffer wine.

The tides are turning at Claudio’s! They are reopening on Friday, May 3 and have been hinting at new happenings coming soon. Stay tuned.

Pasta Night is back at Captain Jack’s on the Coast. On Monday nights, enjoy an appetizer and entrée for $25!

Stay and savor at Canoe Place Inn and Cottages. Enjoy a $50 dining credit per room, per night when you book a Hamptons getaway and indulge in creative takes on classic cuisine and delectable libations at their iconic bars. Subject to availability and blackout dates.

FOOD QUOTE:

