Dan's Cover Artist Gail Gallagher Discusses 'Mecox Memory'

“Mecox Memory” by Gail Gallagher, seen cropped on the April 19, 2024 cover of Dan’s Papers

This week’s cover features a colorful springtime scene by Hamptons artist Gail Gallagher, who recently spoke about her “Tribute” on the March 8, 2024 cover and her participation in the winter Southampton Artists Association show alongside husband Hugh Gallagher. Here, she discusses starting the “Mecox Memory” cover art back in 2008, her new series of poetry-inspired works and the joys of painting beside her artist husband.

A Chat with Gail Gallagher

What inspired you to begin creating your “Mecox Memory” painting in 2008, and what led to its postponed completion in 2024?

I was inspired to paint my good friends’ backyard in 2007. The resulting work, “Water Mill Spring,” was 9 by 12 inches. In 2008, I began a 20-by-30-inch work of the same backyard but hit a wall. I had drawing and composition issues that needed to be resolved. My design for the painting was based on photographs, and a giant rendering in oil of these photos made for a boring painting. I gave the painting a going over with sandpaper and tucked it away.

Do you find it difficult to revisit an unfinished painting years later, or does the time away bring a renewed passion to work on the piece?

I normally don’t keep many unfinished pieces. I loved the scene and knew that I would eventually have the insight to complete the painting. In February I looked at it and thought, “This is all a memory now!” The trees are gone; the barns have completely changed. Our friends’ dogs had gone over the rainbow bridge. I added the dogs playing in the foreground and finished the painting in days.

Since retiring from your finance career in late 2023, how much of your time do you devote to artistic endeavors, and how has this new chapter influenced you creatively or personally?

It is extraordinary to have the time now to paint every day. Of course, there are still distractions, but I am really very grateful for this new chapter. I have more time for experimenting. More time for making “bad” paintings!

As an artist, what is something uniquely special about being married to another artist?

Well … from a supplies standpoint there is always plenty of paint! We are easel to easel in our studio, so it’s fun to check out each other’s process and progress. We enjoy and encourage each other’s work. Hugh is a big reader of art and history books, so I am often picking up his recommendations. We just finished The Slip by Prudence Peiffer, which coincidentally was about a group of artists that worked in the Wall Street area where my former office was located.

Would you like to share any closing thoughts or additional information?

I just finished the first in a series of paintings inspired by Mary Oliver poems. I was inspired to purchase her poetry collection Evidence upon seeing the book’s Thomas Moran cover painting while browsing at Canio’s Books. The first painting is based on her poem “Yellow” and is a step outside my comfort zone with a completely imagined landscape. I had forgotten how poetry can excite the mind’s eye. I am looking forward to participating in the Southampton Artists Association exhibition, May 23–June 2.

Thank you, Dan’s Papers, for featuring local artists!

To view more of Gail Gallagher’s work and to sign up for her newsletter, visit gailmgallagher.com. Gallagher’s art can also be found on Instagram @PaintingTheHamptons.