Event & Party Photos

Guild Hall Celebrates Academy of the Arts Achievement Award

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 04/12/2024

Amy Kirwin, Andrea Grover, Lola Rita Lama, Andrina Wekontash

Ada Samuelsson

Andi Potamkin, Joel Messler

April Gornik, Eric Fischl

Bob Colacello, Ross Bleckner

Brian Anthony Moreland, Michael Katz

Daryl Roth, Sy Kinsella, Lisa Schulz

Elise Herget, Christian Scheider, Charlie Marder, Eric Fischl

Fern Mallis, Sunny Hostin

Florence Fabricant, LaVon Kellner, Tom Roush

Greg Borbino, Andrea Grover, Melanie Crater, Anthony Madonna, Leonardo Sandoval

Guild Hall Staff

Howard Marks, Daryl Roth, Nancy Marks, Jordan Roth

Jeremy Dennis, Arcmanoro Niles

Jorn Weisbrodt, Rufus Wainwright

Kiki Rollemberg, Stephen Meringoff

Marieya D'Angelo, Kambui Olujimi

Neil deGrasse Tyson

Patricia Paladines, Carl Safina

Rebecca and Todd Cohen

Stewart F. Lane, Bonnie Comley

Tom Sorce, Bernadette Peters

Uri Berliner, Mary Elizabeth Gifford

Guild Hall‘s 38th annual Academy of the Arts Achievement Awards Dinner, hosted by Executive Director Andrea Grover, was held at the Rainbow Room in New York City.

The evening was dedicated to honoring the lifetime achievements of artists and supporters of the arts.

Broadway producer Daryl Roth received the Lifetime Achievement Award for Performing Arts, while Nancy and Howard Marks were recognized with the Special Award for Leadership & Philanthropy.

The event inducted individuals into the academy, including Robert Downey Jr., Neil deGrasse Tyson and Rufus Wainwright.

A highlight of the night was Broadway icon Bernadette Peters performing songs from Into the Woods.

