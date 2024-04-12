Guild Hall Celebrates Academy of the Arts Achievement Award

Guild Hall‘s 38th annual Academy of the Arts Achievement Awards Dinner, hosted by Executive Director Andrea Grover, was held at the Rainbow Room in New York City.

The evening was dedicated to honoring the lifetime achievements of artists and supporters of the arts.

Broadway producer Daryl Roth received the Lifetime Achievement Award for Performing Arts, while Nancy and Howard Marks were recognized with the Special Award for Leadership & Philanthropy.

The event inducted individuals into the academy, including Robert Downey Jr., Neil deGrasse Tyson and Rufus Wainwright.

A highlight of the night was Broadway icon Bernadette Peters performing songs from Into the Woods.