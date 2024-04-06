LI Restaurant Week, Main Prospect Kids Parties & More from the 'East End Food Seen'

The sign welcoming all to Cooperage Inn and NoFo Pot Pies

April is here! Where did March go? If you’re not in the spring spirit yet, these food and drink happenings are sure to get you there.

SPRING INTO GREAT FOOD

The spring Long Island Restaurant Week kicks off this weekend. Take advantage of gourmet meals on a budget from Sunday, April 7 through Sunday, April 14 with prix-fixe offerings ranging from a two-course lunch for $24, and/or three-course dinners for $29, $39 or $46. You’ll have to make a tough choice between more than 150 restaurants across Long Island participating, and if you haven’t yet, make your reservations now.

A new and exciting giveaway is available for foodie friends as a way to say thank you for supporting local businesses. Enter for a chance to win one of three Golden Ticket gift cards with values ranging from $100–$250, redeemable at the spring 2024 LIRW restaurant of your choice. Maybe you’ll choose the restaurant you visited during Restaurant Week, or a participating restaurant you’ve never visited. The giveaway takes place through April 15 and you can enter by visiting bit.ly/4afvkTe. Good luck!

Looking for a location for your kid’s birthday party? Main Prospect in Southampton offers a kids party package that includes an hour and 30 minutes of free arcade play; table games such as Jenga, Connect 4, Uno, Operation and more; and a party menu, served buffet-style, featuring house salad, margherita pizza, chicken fingers, fries, beef sliders, hot dogs, dessert and a seasonal fruit platter. Kids can also enjoy unlimited soft drinks, and a slideshow and karaoke are also available. There is a 10-child minimum and the cost is $35 per child plus tax and gratuity. To book a party, give Main Prospect a call at 631-353-3156 or visit mainprospectsh.com

Greenport Harbor Brewing Co. is hosting a brewery tour on Sunday, April 7 from 1–2 p.m. The guided tour gives you a behind the scenes look at their brewing facility, where you can learn about the process used to create their tasty beer. Enjoy samples of their unique brews with a branded tasting glass keepsake while taking in the history and culture of the company. Tours last 40 minutes, with groups of one to 15 guests, and cost $20 per person. To participate in the tour you must be 21 or older and must show ID. Don’t miss out on this opportunity! To sign up, visit bit.ly/43GuoEU

If you’re looking for an appetizing night out during the week, take a look at 1 North Steakhouse in Hampton Bays for all the exciting happenings they have going on. Burger nights on Wednesdays include specialty burgers for $20 — served with your choice of French fries, sweet potato fries or coleslaw — including their latest masterpiece, a veal Saltimbocca burger with broccoli rabe and crispy prosciutto. Yum! Thursday night is date night!

Select two entrées and a bottle of wine for $90, including selections of Rutherford Ranch Chardonnay, Canyon Road Chardonnay, Deloach Pinot Noir, Peju Merlot and Viu Manent Merlot. Live music to accompany your meal is always a treat. Visit on Saturday nights to dine on the delicious specials that change weekly accompanied by a live performance from Christiaan Padavan.

DID YOU KNOW?

Serafina Italian Restaurant’s Wine & Cocktail of the Month for April is Chardonnay Chateau Montelena and the Whales of East End cocktail. These selections change every month, so be sure to stop in and give their selections a try. Happy sipping.

BITS AND BITES

The award-winning Motorino Pizzeria Neapolitan is going mobile in the Hamptons. Their mouthwatering pizza can soon be made right in your backyard with a new custom-built woodfired pizza trailer available on-demand for pizza parties. Stay tuned for more details.

L&W Market is offering Passover seder dinners to-go, including dishes such as charoset, famous matzo ball soup, red wine braised brisket, whole roasted chicken and more. Place your order by April 20 for pickup on Monday, April 22 or Tuesday, April 23.

Inlet Seafood Restaurant is now open for their 18th season in Montauk. The popular eatery offers lunch and dinner, Thursday through Sunday.

Mark your calendars, Arthur & Son’s Italian is set to open in Bridgehampton this May. The famed New York City hotspot will feature a rustic vibe with a ’90s hip-hop edge and a menu that transports guests back to that era with old-school, Italian-American red sauce classics.

FOOD QUOTE

“All food is comfort food. Maybe I just like to chew.” – Lewis Black, comedian