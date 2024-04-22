Event & Party Photos

Saturday Was Lit at the Little Beach Harvest 420 Celebration

By
2 minute 04/22/2024

Ashley shows off her super power at the Little Beach Harvest 420 celebration, Photo: Oliver Peterson

Little Beach Harvest 420 celebration drew a large crowd of revelers on Saturday

Peshaun Purple Fox cannabis flower, grown on the Shinnecock reservation

Peshaun owners Taboo and Yanira

Peshaun Jungle Fever cannabis flower, grown on the Shinnecock reservation

Cann cannabis social tonics reps Rachel Brown McLaughlin and Pedro Asfora

Adonis Amear and Shesha Perry representing Manowesas (which means Fearlessness) fashion brand

Manowesas (which means Fearlessness) fashion brand owner Nitauke Williams with Shesha Perry

Musical guests the Roses Grove Band at the Little Beach Harvest 420 celebration

Little Beach Harvest Brand Specialist Jay Wright with musical guest Lina Maxine and guitarist Dean Aladay

Uni T Co. infused teas

Miles Lang with the Cloud Cannon

Miles Lang and Jay Wright fire the Cloud Cannon

The Cloud Cannon about to do some serious hotboxing

Nazay with Raindrops edibles

Frank from Long Island Glass offers a live demonstration

Vincent and Chauncey with Seashore Creations

Musical guest Lina Maxine and guitarist Dean Aladay

Ashley shows off her super power

Jamel and Jose direct parking

Little Beach Harvest cannabis dispensary on the Shinnecock Reservation in Southampton drew a huge crowd of revelers for their first annual 420 celebration on Saturday, April 20, also known as 4/20 — the universally accepted marijuana holiday.

Community members 21 and older enjoyed a full day of cannabis fun and education, including talks, glass and cannabis demonstrations, giveaways, art and more with live music, food vendors, and games just outside the shop, such as miniature golf and cornhole. Guests grooved to music by Rum Punch Mafia, the Roses Grove Band, Lina Maxine and more throughout the day and into the evening, chilled in the Consumption Lounge, visited the Cannabus and even braved the mighty Cloud Cannon!

Little Beach Harvest is the East End’s first full-fledged recreational marijuana dispensary and it’s wholly operated by the Shinnecock Nation with mostly Shinnecock and Indigenous products.

Visit Little Beach Harvest at 56 Old Montauk Highway in Southampton. Learn more at littlebeachharvest.com.

