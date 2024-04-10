Little Beach Harvest Celebrates 420 in Southampton

Celebrate 420 at Little Beach Harvest! (Getty Images)

The roots of the 420 cannabis holiday apparently go back to a small group of friends in California during the 1970s, but with recreational marijuana now legal in about half of the United States, it has grown to the point where April 20 is celebrated and recognized across the country. Locally, the Shinnecock Nation is doing something extra special this year to promote and celebrate their recently opened Little Beach Harvest dispensary in Southampton.

Starting at noon next Saturday, April 20 (4/20 or “420”), Little Beach Harvest (LBH) is inviting community members who are 21 and older to come out and enjoy a full day of marijuana talks, demonstrations, giveaways and more with live music, cannabis and food vendors, art and other fun and games just outside the shop.

“It was just like a whole blank canvas, basically just dirt at the moment, but we’re going to fill it in with sod and turf, we have a 40-by-80-foot tent that we’re going to put there, and underneath the tent we are going to have vendors, we’ll have music, followed by DJs, artists from the reservation and artists from around Long Island,” LBH Brand Specialist Jay Wright says, describing a transformation of the space outside the dispensary where vendors will be on-hand to offer samples and discuss their products.

A tribal prayer and drumming will open the festivities, followed by music from Rum Punch Mafia and a Grateful Dead cover band, as well as DJs and singers in the later part of the day. Shinnecock-made art will be on view inside LBH, and a live painting demonstration will be happening outside.

“We’ll have lounge chairs around, a lounge-like setting. People will be able to consume and chill out and just experience the whole vibe,” Wright says, noting that they will also have cornhole, giant Jenga and a five-hole mini-golf course, along with food trucks including Taqueria Mi Pueblito and King of Cones out of Hampton Bays and Native Soul.

Speakers and personalities such as Jodie Bisasor of Max reality series Serving the Hamptons, Bianca Collins from the Shinnecock Council of Trustees, Wright and others will share insights about the marijuana business and all the progress being made at LBH and on the reservation.

“It’s just a fun, interactive day for everyone who celebrates 420,” Wright says, inviting the East End community to come take part in the fun and camaraderie at this free event.

Little Beach Harvest is located at 56 Old Montauk Highway in Southampton. Learn more at littlebeachharvest.com.