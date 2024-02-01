Zach Erdem Talks Up 'Serving the Hamptons' Season 2 Premiering Friday

Back for another year of glamorous drama with a side of gastronomic delights, the 75 Main-set reality series Serving the Hamptons premieres Season 2 this Friday, February 2 on Max, and the restaurant’s owner Zach Erdem says it’s bigger than ever.

“The Hamptons came back to life in Season 2 and you can feel the energy of it,” Erdem, who’s owned 75 Main since 2010, told Dan’s Papers, pointing out that Season 1 was shot during the pandemic, so the production was limited to smaller events and gatherings, but this season had no such limitations.

“Fans can expect bigger, louder, glossier and way more drama!” Erdem added, noting that fans will see a Hamptons polo match and Real Housewives of New York City and Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip star Jill Zarin’s annual Luxury Luncheon in Southampton with all the other local Real Housewives and Bravolebrities. “We truly were behind the hedges!” he said with a nod to our favorite Hamptons real estate publication.

The restaurateur also noted that his cast of staff members has some new additions to go along with returning favorites in Season 2. “The cast is different — new faces mixed with the cast from Season 1 caused lots of trouble but lots of fun! Fans can expect lots of twists and surprises, romance, tears and more,” he said, adding, “Friendships and relationships get tested and new ones come to the surface, all while trying to keep things in check at work.”

Looking back at the production of Season 2, which was filmed during the summer of 2022, Erdem said things went smoothly. “Producing Season 2 was even more fun, as the initial ice was broken and the staff of 75 Main was ready to have a super fun summer, and we caught all the crazy action!” he explained.

“The show helped the restaurant tremendously. We made so many new friends and fans around the country,” Erdem said, recalling all the visitors who come to his already wildly successful spot, 75 Main in Southampton, and take pictures and videos for their various social media accounts, including selfies with him. “I see a lot of tourists come every day and stop by at the restaurant.”

Before Serving the Hamptons, 75 Main was already attracting A-list stars and the Hamptons’ wealthiest diners, but it became even bigger after Season 1. Now, Season 2 will cement the restaurant’s place as an international sensation.

See Zach Erdem, 75 Main in Southampton and his staff in Serving the Hamptons Season 2 to “Know one of the best and most exclusive restaurants in the Hamptons, and how the staff works to keep customers coming back,” streaming on Max this Friday, February 2.