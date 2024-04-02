LWV Hosts NY and Equal Rights Amendment Awareness

The League of Women Voters Hamptons/Shelter Island/North Fork organized an educational event at LTV Studios in Wainscott, Dan’s Papers being a proud media sponsor.

The event shed light on the significance of the passage of the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) in New York State ahead of the November 2024 elections.

Attendees heard from a panel of speakers, including retired Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney of New York, Senator Sandra Senn of Carolina, notable for her filibuster against the state’s 2023 abortion legislation and Laura Haring of Erase Racism.

Through discussion and presentations, participants gained insights into the ERA and its potential impact on gender equality. The event empowered voters to make informed choices at the ballot box.