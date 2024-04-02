Event & Party Photos

LWV Hosts NY and Equal Rights Amendment Awareness

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 04/02/2024

Barbara Moss, Andrea Gabor, Valerie LevensteinLisa Tamburini

Bridget Fleming, Lisa MichneLisa Tamburini

Josh Gladstone, Tovah Feldshuh, Michael ClarkLisa Tamburini

Loretta Davis, Mohna Hoppe, Cara PowerLisa Tamburini

Marissa Velasquez-Rosante, Kate Meuth, Rainbow Chavis, Minerva PerezLisa Tamburini

Mary O'Brien, Kathleen MulcaheyLisa Tamburini

Marylin Banks-Winter, Sonya AllenLisa Tamburini

Michael Clark, Donna Rubin, Jon OlkenLisa Tamburini

Myrna Davis, Wendy Keys, Jacqui LoFaroLisa Tamburini

Nina Dec, Josh Gladstone, Minerva PerezLisa Tamburini

Panelists Marissa Velasques-Rosante, Laura Harding, Hon. Carolyn Maloney, Hon. Margie Bright Matthews, Rainbow ChavisLisa Tamburini

Shelter Island Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams, Neil HalilejLisa Tamburini

Suffolk County Legislator Ann Welker, Kathleen Mulcahy, Bridget Fleming, East Hampton Town Supervisor Kathee Burke-GonzalezLisa Tamburini

The League of Women Voters Hamptons/Shelter Island/North Fork organized an educational event at LTV Studios in Wainscott, Dan’s Papers being a proud media sponsor.

The event shed light on the significance of the passage of the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) in New York State ahead of the November 2024 elections.

Attendees heard from a panel of speakers, including retired Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney of New York, Senator Sandra Senn of Carolina, notable for her filibuster against the state’s 2023 abortion legislation and Laura Haring of Erase Racism.

Through discussion and presentations, participants gained insights into the ERA and its potential impact on gender equality. The event empowered voters to make informed choices at the ballot box.

