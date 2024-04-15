Maria Moore: Southampton Town
Westhampton Beach, has taken the helm as the new Supervisor of Southampton Town. With a
wealth of knowledge gained from her tenure as mayor, Moore is poised to address the unique
needs and challenges of the town, which encompasses seven villages and 16 hamlets.
During her time as Mayor of Westhampton Beach, Moore distinguished herself through her
exceptional communication skills and her ability to collaborate effectively with community
residents, board members, and government officials at all levels. Drawing on her 35-year career
as an attorney, Moore brings a comprehensive skill set to her new position.
Reflecting on her transition from mayor to supervisor, Moore emphasized the importance of
providing individualized attention to each village and hamlet within the town, while also
maintaining a holistic perspective. At the same time, Moore feels strongly that a comprehensive
plan update is needed. “Actions have consequences, and what we do in one area of the town
impacts other areas. We need to take a comprehensive view of the town and bring balance to the process of siting housing and preserving open space”.
Recognizing the significance of traffic congestion as a pervasive issue, Moore and her Town
Board have established a Traffic Mitigation Task Force to explore both short term and long term
innovative solutions. “Some of the thoughts discussed in the first meeting included the
possibility of traffic circles, optimized traffic light synchronization, strategic traffic redirection
and continuation of the cone program.
Moore advocates for improvements to the South Fork Commuter Connection, emphasizing the
necessity of upgrades to better serve the East End community. Moore said that “Having only one track hampers the LIRR’s ability to offer more trains, which unfortunately keeps people from
utilizing the railroad to get to and from work. The potential inclusion of upgrades such as
additional sidings would make a big difference”. Moore said she would use the train to commute
to and from Town Hall from Westhampton Beach if there were more trains in service. “The
Board has been advocating for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to include funding for
these upgrades in its next budget, and I’m hopeful that will happen”.
Despite her successful electoral campaigns, Moore has never been driven by politics but rather
by a dedication to community service. Her proactive involvement in various community
organizations, such as her previous service on the Westhampton Library Board and as a
coordinator for Maureen’s Haven, an east end homeless outreach organization, reflects her
commitment to effecting positive change.
Having overseen significant infrastructure projects during her tenure as mayor, including the
implementation of a new sewer system, Moore is well-equipped to address the challenges of her expanded role as town supervisor.
the importance of collaboration and smart growth strategies in bringing the projects to
completion.
According to Supervisor Moore, “Trust is earned every day,” and she prioritizes open government and values community engagement. She views the current period as an opportune moment to leverage available grant funding and to foster collaboration among governmental entities to tackle pressing issues.
Beyond her professional endeavors, Moore cherishes time spent with her husband Tom and her
two daughters Elizabeth and Jacqueline. “I do hope to spend some time this summer enjoying
the natural beauty of Southampton’s beaches and trails, and the many other things our town has to offer”.
Maria Moore’s leadership marks a new chapter for Southampton, characterized by a commitment to inclusive governance and proactive problem-solving. With her experience, vision, and dedication to the community, Moore is poised to lead Southampton toward a brighter future.