Maria Moore: Southampton Town

Maria Moore, a seasoned leader with nearly a decade of experience as the Mayor ofWesthampton Beach, has taken the helm as the new Supervisor of Southampton Town. With awealth of knowledge gained from her tenure as mayor, Moore is poised to address the uniqueneeds and challenges of the town, which encompasses seven villages and 16 hamlets.

During her time as Mayor of Westhampton Beach, Moore distinguished herself through her

exceptional communication skills and her ability to collaborate effectively with community

residents, board members, and government officials at all levels. Drawing on her 35-year career

as an attorney, Moore brings a comprehensive skill set to her new position.

Reflecting on her transition from mayor to supervisor, Moore emphasized the importance of

providing individualized attention to each village and hamlet within the town, while also

maintaining a holistic perspective. At the same time, Moore feels strongly that a comprehensive

plan update is needed. “Actions have consequences, and what we do in one area of the town

impacts other areas. We need to take a comprehensive view of the town and bring balance to the process of siting housing and preserving open space”.

Recognizing the significance of traffic congestion as a pervasive issue, Moore and her Town

Board have established a Traffic Mitigation Task Force to explore both short term and long term

innovative solutions. “Some of the thoughts discussed in the first meeting included the

possibility of traffic circles, optimized traffic light synchronization, strategic traffic redirection

and continuation of the cone program.

Moore advocates for improvements to the South Fork Commuter Connection, emphasizing the

necessity of upgrades to better serve the East End community. Moore said that “Having only one track hampers the LIRR’s ability to offer more trains, which unfortunately keeps people from

utilizing the railroad to get to and from work. The potential inclusion of upgrades such as

additional sidings would make a big difference”. Moore said she would use the train to commute

to and from Town Hall from Westhampton Beach if there were more trains in service. “The

Board has been advocating for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to include funding for

these upgrades in its next budget, and I’m hopeful that will happen”.

Despite her successful electoral campaigns, Moore has never been driven by politics but rather

by a dedication to community service. Her proactive involvement in various community

organizations, such as her previous service on the Westhampton Library Board and as a

coordinator for Maureen’s Haven, an east end homeless outreach organization, reflects her

commitment to effecting positive change.

Having overseen significant infrastructure projects during her tenure as mayor, including the

implementation of a new sewer system, Moore is well-equipped to address the challenges of her expanded role as town supervisor.