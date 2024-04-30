Can't Miss North Fork Winery Events This May 2024

Maybe May isn’t peak vineyard season on the North Fork, but local wineries are buzzing with events and activities to keep spirits high this spring. Here are the month’s highlights.

North Fork Winery Events in May 2024

Karaoke Night

Sing your heart out at Terra Vite Winery & Vineyard Karaoke Night on Friday, May 3, 6–9 p.m. This combination of great wines and great tunes is a stellar opportunity for a night out with your friends. Reservations are strongly recommended but not required. 250 Manor Lane, Jamesport. 631-722-3418, terravitevineyard.com

Mother’s Day Floral Workshop with Backyard Blooms

Bedell Cellars is hosting a Mother’s Day Floral Workshop with Backyard Blooms on Saturday, May 4, 11 a.m.–1 p.m. to get ready for Mother’s Day. Enjoy the wonderful atmosphere of the Bedell Cellars cottage and create gorgeous Mother’s Day spring flower arrangements while sipping on Bedell wine. Florals, keepsake vessels and a glass of sparkling wine are included with the $130 entry fee. 36225 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com

Wine & Doughnut Pairing

Pindar Vineyards has teamed up with NoFoDoCo for a wine and doughnut pairing on Sunday, May 5, noon–4 p.m. You’ll have the chance to try three wonderful wines and three uniquely-crafted doughnuts. Tickets are $30, with Wine Club members getting a $5 discount. Reservations are required with payment at the time of booking. 37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

Waffles & Wine Pairing

Enjoy specialty waffles from the French Picnic in Cutchogue paired with the delicious high-quality wine from Pindar Vineyards on Saturday, May 11, noon–3:30 p.m. The event is $40 per person, and Wine Club members get a $5 discount. Reservations are required. 37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

Route 48 Band

The talented Route 48 Band will be playing at Pindar Vineyards on Saturday, May 11, 1–5 p.m. Guests are welcome to bring chairs and blankets to enjoy the music while sipping on the delicious Pindar wine, which must be purchased at the winery to enjoy on the property while visiting. 37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

Cherry Blossom Soirée

Sannino Vineyard is celebrating its new release with the Blossom Blush Showcase on Saturday, May 11, 5–8 p.m. Your ticket for this event includes a taste of their newly released blush, passed hors d’oeuvres, and live music. The tickets are $25 per person, with a $5 discount available to Wine Club members. The dress code calls for pink, white and flowery attire. 15975 County Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-734-8282, sanninovineyard.com

Spring Sip & Centerpiece

Drink wine and craft with your mom for Mother’s Day at Terra Vite Winery & Vineyard on Saturday, May 11, 6–8 p.m. Terra Vite is teaming up with Schmitt’s Farm to give visitors the opportunity to create a special floral centerpiece for the upcoming holiday. Schmitt’s head floral designer will be guiding you through your creative design as your taste buds are sent dancing from the delicious wines. Tickets are $75 per person and include one glass of wine, light snacks, and full centerpiece instruction and materials. There will be additional wine and snacks available for purchase. 250 Manor Lane, Jamesport. 631-722-3418, terravitevineyard.com

Mother’s Day Brunch at Pindar

Bring your mom to Pindar Vineyards for a delicious Mother’s Day Brunch on Sunday, May 12, 10–11:30 a.m. The event is catered by the French Picnic in Cutchogue and includes a mimosa made with Pindar Champagne. Tickets are $50 per person, and reservations are required. 37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

Roses and Rosé

Celebrate your mom this Mother’s Day by treating her to Roses and Rosé, a Mother’s Day brunch at Jason’s Vineyard, this Sunday, May 12, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. The brunch will be buffet-style, and a glass of bubbly rosé will be included. The event is $50 per person, and reservations are required. 1985 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-238-5801, jasonsvineyard.com

Mother’s Day Brunch at Sparkling Pointe

Enjoy a wonderful brunch for Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 12, 10:45 a.m.–3:30 p.m. with your wonderful mom at Sparkling Pointe Vineyard & Winery. They are offering a delicious menu including Farm Frittata, Spring Salad and scones by First and South. Of course, your meal will be enjoyed alongside a tasting flight of four of the winery’s sparkling wines. If you are part of the Wine Club, you will also enjoy a glass of sparkling rosé after the pairing. The event is $50 per guest, and tickets must be bought in advance. 39750 County Road 48, Southold. 631-765-0200, sparklingpointe.com

Mother’s Day Lobster Roll and Rosé

Macari Vineyards is offering a tasty Mother’s Day event offering lobster rolls and rosé on Sunday, May 12, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. They’ve partnered with The Catered Fork to offer savory lobster rolls paired with French fries. The meal will finish with a special dessert from The Treatery. Tickets must be purchased in advance at $65 per person. 150 Bergen Avenue, Mattituck. 631-298-0100, macariwines.com

Mother’s Day Seaglass Wine Charm Workshop

Join Pindar Vineyards on Sunday, May 12, 1–3 p.m., for a seaglass wine charm workshop with RoRo’s Seaglass Jewelry on Mother’s Day. The event comes with a kit that has crafting tools, wire to wrap, four rings, an assortment of charms, and real Long Island sea glass. The finished product is perfect for stemmed wine glasses. The event is $50 per person, and reservations are required. 37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

Candle Making with Fire & Wixx

Sannino Vineyard is hosting their Candle Making with Fire and Wixx event on Friday, May 17, 6–8 p.m. Get the opportunity to craft custom hand-poured candles while drinking delicious high-quality wine. For your candles, choose up to three fragrances out of a large selection. You can even customize your candle with crystals, dried flowers and other toppings. The event is $55 per person. 15975 County Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-73408282. sanninovineyard.com

Viva El Amor

Head to RGNY on Saturday, May 18, noon–3 p.m., for an annual wedding showcase event featuring local vendors from the North Fork and Long Island. The event will have industry experts including caterers, photographers, entertainment groups, videographers, florists, rentals, hair and makeup, transportation, dessert companies and more. Tickets are $10 per person and include entry, a glass of wine and a reusable RGNY tote bag. 6025 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-298-0075, rgnywine.com

Cupcakes & Wine Pairing

Pindar Vineyards is pairing handmade cupcakes from Blue Duck Bakery with three of their delicious high-quality wines on Sunday, May 19, noon–5 p.m. The event is $30 per person, with a $5 discount offered to Wine Club members. Reservations are required. 37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

Team Trivia Night

Looking for a fun event to challenge you and your friends while sipping on excellent wine? On Wednesday, May 22, 6:30–8 p.m., you can have just that at Jamesport Vineyards. The winning team will be rewarded with a Jamesport Vineyards gift certificate. Pizza will be available for purchase, as well as discounted glasses of East End wine. No reservations are required. 1216 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-722-5256, jamesportwines.com

The JAM Dueling Pianos Show

Pindar Vineyards will be hosting The JAM Dueling Pianos Show on Friday, May 24, 7–9:30 p.m. Come see two pianists take turns playing and singing audience-requested songs with banter and comedic commentary. This show will be high-energy and is designed to engage and entertain guests. Tickets are $35 per person. 37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

May Fest with Southbound

Pindar Vineyards is featuring live music by Southbound at their May festival of wine and fun on Saturday, May 25, 1:30–5:30 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to enjoy the music while sipping Pindar wine. 37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

VinoDeRG

Join RGNY on Saturday, May 25, 6–8 p.m., as they raise their glasses to five remarkable years of their North Fork winery, and to the honor of their Mexican heritage and family traditions. The event will take you on an interactive journey through the evolution of RGNY wine. Upon check-in, you will have the opportunity to receive an exclusive VinoDeRG glass. You will taste the curated selection of wines, each paired with complementary bites from restaurant partners at Casa Carmen. There will also be celebratory Mexican dances and performances, ensuring a night to remember. Tickets are from $15–$30 per person for this two-hour event. 6025 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-298-0075, rgnywine.com

Run the Vineyards 5K

Tour Pindar Vineyards through a 5K on Sunday, May 26 at 9 a.m. At this event, you can race, run or walk through the beautiful vineyard, checking out the vines and bright morning sun. The cost is $45 for the 5K, or $28 for a 1-mile walk. 37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

Town & Country Band

The Town and Country Band is coming to Pindar Vineyards on Sunday, May 26, 1:30–5:30 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets, so they can enjoy the country music and sip on Pindar wine. 37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net