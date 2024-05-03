Things to Do with Your Kids on the East End This Week, May 4-10, 2024

Treat your kids to an out-of-this-world day this May the Fourth. (Getty Images)

Get out and about with your kids for all kinds of fun and enriching events, activities, art and culture in the Hamptons and North Fork this week, May 4-10, 2024.

Top Kids Events to Check Out This Week

Star Wars Day

Saturday, May 4, 9:30 a.m.—4:30 p.m.

Bring your little Jedi over to the Cutchogue-New Suffolk Library to celebrate Star Wars Day with arts and crafts, Star Wars photos and screenings of the movies.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchogue.librarycalendar.com

Aphrodite: Mythology Discovery

Saturday, May 4, 10 a.m.

Kiddos ages 7–11 can head to Project Most to learn about Aphrodite and craft their own unique cologne or perfume. There is a $25 fee.

44 Meadow Way, East Hampton. 631-604-2777, projectmost.org

The Second Annual Jubilee: A Fun-Filled Day Celebrating Creativity and Community

Saturday, May 4, 11 p.m.

Bring your little creatives over to The Church for a day of fun that includes a bounce house, puppet show, face painting and slime workshop. You can purchase a day pass or single tickets.

48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5342, thechurchsagharbor.org

Children’s Day Streamers

Saturday, May 4, 11:30 a.m.

Celebrate the Japanese holiday dedicated to children by making a koi-shaped streamer at the Quogue Library. Crafters must be in grades 1–4.

90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org

STEMsDay: Exploding Lunch Bag

Sunday, May 5, noon

Your little scientist in grades K–5 can learn the art of explosive science at the John Jermain Memorial Library. An adult must accompany all kiddos under age 10.

201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

After-School Art with Melissa

Thursday, May 9, 4 p.m.

Your child can create multi-media art projects with Melissa on Thursdays at East End Arts. Drop-in classes are $27.50.

11 West Gallery at 11 Main Street, Riverhead. 631-369-2171, eastendarts.org

Tiny Tots Craft: Paint Mother’s Day Flower

Tuesday, May 7, 10:15 a.m.

Your little tot, ages 18–35 months, can paint flowers for Mom using a variety of mediums at the Rogers Memorial Library. Be sure to dress for a mess.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org

Tulip Festival

Through May 10

Bring your little Tulips to Waterdrinker Farm, where the fun includes barnyard animals, pedal carts, mini golf, playgrounds and more.

4560 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-878-8653, water-drinker.com

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

Amber Waves Farm

Explore the footpath, feed the chickens, stroll the flower fields, have a picnic or shop the market with your little farmers. Kids programs are also available.

376 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org

Children’s Museum of the East End

Enjoy hands-on exhibitions, mini-golf and farm stands at one of the East End’s most popular attractions for little explorers.

376 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-8250, cmee.org

The Clubhouse Hamptons

Bring your kiddos to this popular spot in the Hamptons for bowling, an arcade, games, mini-golf and tasty treats.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

Elizabeth Morton Wildlife Refuge

Take your kiddos on a self-guided hike through the Wild Birds Nature Trail at the Elizabeth Morton Wildlife Refuge. You can photograph deer, turkeys and songbirds up close or walk the beach for almost two miles.

2595 Noyac Road, Sag Harbor. 631-725-7598, fws.gov/refuge/elizabeth-alexandra-morton

GDC Roller Skate Rink

Get your kiddos out and about at the American Legion in Greenport, where all ages can skate every Friday night and Sunday afternoon. Skate rentals are available.

102 Third Street, Greenport. greenportamericanlegion.org/gdc-roller-skate-rink

Long Island Railroad Museum

Bring your little conductors to enjoy exhibits, a gift shop and a World’s Fair miniature train in operation as long as weather permits.

416 Griffing Avenue, Riverhead. 631-727-7920, rmli.org

Long Island Aquarium

Bring your little guppies over to this popular East End destination, where they can view aquatic life, birds, reptiles, butterflies and bugs. Discounted tickets are available for children and seniors.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

Hampton Mini-Golf

Enjoy Hamptons-themed mini-golfing with special kids’ pricing in Southampton. You can also grab a bite at the snack shop before heading home.

668 County Road 39, Southampton. 631-283-2158, hamptonminigolf.com

Margarita Grille

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with your little ones at the Margarita Grille, where menu items like quesadillas, fajitas and burritos will be sure to keep little mouths happy.

83 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-5252, themargaritagrille.com

Mashashimuet Park

Head to Sag Harbor for this family-friendly park with playgrounds, hiking trails, tennis courts and room for picnics and kite-flying. Parking is an easy walk to the playground area.

395 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-1003, mashashimuetpark.org

Scott’s Pointe

Don’t miss all the exciting indoor activities at this new facility in Riverhead, including mini golf, laser tag, a soft play area, a ninja warrior course and rock climbing. Parents of older adventurers can relax at the bar and grill while their kiddos play.

5835 Middle Country Road, Calverton. 631-953-2133, scottspointe.com

Snowflake Ice Cream Shoppe

Welcome the warm weather with an old-fashioned vibe and delicious homemade flavors at the Snowflake Ice Cream Shoppe. Gluten-free options are also available.

1148 West Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4394, snowflakeicecream.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at Events.DansPapers.com