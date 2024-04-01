Podcast: Dan Talks with Joe Giacalone, Retired NYPD Homicide Detective

Retired NYPD homicide detective Joe Giacalone

Meet Joe Giacalone

Episode 178: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner speaks with Joseph Giacalone, a retired New York Police Department homicide detective who commanded a cold case squad in the Bronx and is now a professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

Giacalone is among the authors who will be speaking at the second annual Hamptons Whodunit mystery and true crime festival in East Hampton in April.

LISTEN TO THE PODCAST HERE

