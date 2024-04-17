$402K Grant to Fund Southampton Town Animal Shelter Upgrades

Southampton Animal Shelter. Photo credit: Barbara Lassen

New York State has awarded a $402,608 grant that will fund work to upgrade the flooring and all of the dog kennels at the Southampton Town Animal Shelter, officials said.

The state Department of Agriculture and Markets approved the town’s request made as a part of the Companion Animal Capital Projects Fund program. The town will pay $44,734, 10% of the cost of the work, to complete the project.

“We have been discussing the need for this project for some time and the awarding of this grant will help to finally make the project a reality,” said Councilwoman Cyndi McNamara, who was the town board liaison to Animal Control when the application was filed.

The shelter saw more than 900 cats and dogs come through its doors last year. Town Code Compliance and Emergency Management Administrator Ryan Murphy, who oversees the Town’s Animal Control Division, said the project will create a healthier environment for both animals temporarily housed there and the staff who care for the animals.

In response, Councilman Michael Iasilli proposed legislation that the town board passed to make April 30 Adopt a Pet Day. The shelter will hold an open house for the occasion so families can learn about all the services it provides.