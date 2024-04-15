Thoughts on the Eclipse a Week Later

Cartoon by Dan Rattiner

In my opinion, we don’t really appreciate just how extraordinary all the suns, moons and stars overhead really are. We see the lights that shine from them billions and trillions of miles away. How is this even possible? Even the speed of light, the fastest thing we’ve got, is almost nothing compared to it.

Can you imagine how bright they must be, how much wattage they must use?

Compare that to how far you can shine a beam of flashlight.

And yet, even when there’s an eclipse, as there was on Monday, April 8, we don’t appreciate what’s up there. We just talk about how things got dark when one thing got in front of another.

Light here on the ground faded for six minutes. Oh well. A bother. But it was quite something.

Next time it happens will be about 50 years from now.