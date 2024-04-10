Uncle Joe’s Pizza & Parlour: Preserving Tradition in a Reimagined Space

“Uncle Joe” Sciara, 84, recently retired from making pizza at his Uncle Joe’s Hampton Bays restaurant, which is under new ownership.

When Scott and Tana Gerber moved to Hampton Bays in 2021 with their four children, they were on a quest to find eateries that would suffice as a night out for the couple and a comfortable spot for the kids — and also modestly priced. That was no easy feat. Upon discovering Uncle Joe’s Pizza & Parlour, they were instantly smitten with both the restaurant and Uncle Joe himself.

Giuseppe “Joe” Sciara opened his first Uncle Joe’s pizzeria in Bay Shore in 1968. Over the years he has spread his Sicilian wings across Long Island, opening additional eateries including the iconic Hampton Bays location. A genuine soul, Sciara was known for making his guests feel like family upon entering his establishment. The community grew to love him like an uncle — and so did the Gerbers.

When they caught wind that the beloved Hampton Bays pizzeria was up for sale last year, the couple, under their investment group Hamptons Brands, decided buying the restaurant would be a great fit. The couple believes Hampton Bays is on the brink of becoming a sought-after culinary and entertainment destination; they are thrilled to be on the leading edge of the trend.

“Uncle Joe’s Pizza & Parlour struck us as the mom-and-pop, family-friendly slice shop on the neighborhood corner — an ode to New York’s historic pizzerias with a bit of Hamptons flair,” said Scott Gerber. “That nostalgia and locals-first appeal resonated tremendously with us. Uncle Joe and his pizzeria were so deeply loved by locals that we felt a duty to preserve and protect this landmark establishment. Additionally, we were also excited to take this iconic eatery to the next level through a significant investment in modernization, unit expansion and the brand’s digital presence, unclejoes.com.”

Uncle Joe’s Pizza & Parlour went through a complete renovation over the last several months, and the reimagined space now features a nostalgic pizza shop in front and an exquisite wine room in back where adults can enjoy a date night or intimate dining experience. The room has soaring ceilings, dark wood floors, an extraordinary chandelier and over 3,000 wine bottles gracing its walls — begging you to ask how they get them down when needed. The couple’s chuckle-filled response: “Carefully, with a tall ladder.” They later admitted the wine they serve is stored in a more accessible spot in the kitchen.

Gerber gives Tana full credit for the vision and design of the interior space. As a world-renowned paper artist (she’s worked with high-profile names including Harry Winston and the Obamas) she tapped into her creativity and worked her magic.

While they wanted to pay homage to Uncle Joe’s classic menu, including his famous panko pizza, the Gerbers also wanted to refresh the offerings as well as pare the menu down.

“There were over 160 items on the menu,” says Gerber. “Uncle Joe had to have everyone’s favorite on there — including a couple from Connecticut who stops by once a year for their go-to dish. He had to make sure there was something for everyone who came in.”

“We are keeping up with demand and adding pizzas that are just not traditional pizza,” he says, adding that, much to the couple’s bewilderment, salad pizza has been a top favorite.

“We don’t get it. Salad on pizza?” says Gerber. “I grew up in Staten Island and there were two kinds of pizza: plain and Sicilian. That’s it. That’s pizza to me. But that’s what our customers want. We’re adding buffalo chicken and bacon ranch pizza, too — also crowd pleasers.”

Other new items include gluten-free options and Dolci doughnuts (a cross between a churro and a doughnut).

Among their top goals was to “maintain the highest standards of food quality, hospitality and service without increasing prices to our neighbors,” says Gerber. In fact, the couple in many cases lowered menu prices by a couple dollars.

The Gerbers have four children ages 6–13, and they know all too well the challenges of a dinner outing with kids in tow.

“We are a family-first restaurant. Our staff knows the kids need to be catered to,” says Gerber. “Just recently a woman came in with her young son who was clearly out of sorts. My servers immediately came to the rescue with crayons, coloring pages and other activities to help the situation. His demeanor changed instantly and the mom was extremely relieved. She was so impressed by the turn of events she wrote us an email the next day expressing her gratitude.”

The Gerbers divulged they are currently working on two more Uncle Joe’s locations in Wading River and Miller Place, with their eyes set on many more throughout Long Island in the coming months. The Hampton Bays locale will always remain near and dear to their heart, a place in their hometown with deep roots in the community. In the meantime, “Uncle Joe” Sciara has officially retired at the age of 84, finally taking the time he deserves. He gives the Gerbers his blessing, grateful that his legacy lives on.