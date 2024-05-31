50 Cent Slings Le Chemin du Roi in the Hamptons

50 Cent in the Hamptons, Photo: Drone_anonymous

50 Cent made a splash in the Hamptons over Memorial Day Weekend, making surprise visits to entertain partygoers kicking off the start of summer.

The rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, made stops at East Hampton’s Si Si at EHP Resort and Marina and the newly opened N’amo in Montauk, where he treated guests to glasses of his champagne brand, Le Chemin du Roi.

The 48-year-old hip hop legend kept the bubbly flowing at The Surf Lodge in Montauk, where he performed in front of a star-studded audience. Attendees included actors Liev Schreiber and Emma Roberts, model Brooks Nader, and DJ Nicky Rizz.

“50 was in great spirits all weekend long in the Hamptons celebrating his Le Chemin du Roi champagne, surrounded by ladies,” a source close to the rapper tells South O’ The Highway. “He made sure there was not an empty glass anywhere. Everywhere he went, the bubbles were flowing, courtesy of him.”

50 Cent launched his Sire Spirits company in 2017, according to Yahoo Finance. Along with Le Chemin du Roi, which is French for “The King’s Path,” Sire Spirits also makes a Branson cognac.