Backyard Blooms: How a Love of Flowers Blossomed into a Successful North Fork Business

Kim Endres, owner of Backyard Blooms North Fork Flower Farm, and one of her arrangements (Courtesy Backyard Blooms)

On a recent rainy morning, Kim Endres, owner of Backyard Blooms North Fork Flower Farm, talked about how her love of flowers led to her thriving business.

A Chat with Kim Endres of Backyard Blooms

You made a remarkable career change during the pandemic. What inspired that?

I worked in primary care throughout the pandemic, and it was awful. It was so dark back then; there was nothing to look forward to. My mother had these amazing gardens, mostly perennials. One day after work, I was just like, “OK, that was an awful day; I need some flowers.” So I cut myself a bunch of flowers, put them on the table, and I was like, “Wow, these really brighten up the day.”

Fast-forward to Mother’s Day weekend. I cut some of Mom’s flowers, and I put them by the road, and within an hour I was sold out. So that’s how Backyard Blooms was born — cutting my mom’s flowers and putting them on the side of the road, and seeing that other people had the same need for that brightening effect, some happiness.

Did you ever look back?

I definitely don’t miss working the traditional 9 to 5. Working for yourself and being able to enjoy what you do every day, even if you work 24/7, you have freedom and the freedom of expression. To be your own boss and to make your own decisions and really do something that you love is really important in life.

Mother’s Day, your anniversary, is coming up. What products and events will you offer?

Yes! For Mother’s Day, we team up with one of our favorite wineries on the North Fork, Bedell Cellars. Our Mother’s Day floral workshop is on Saturday, May 4 at the cottage at Bedell. Participants will make a beautiful spring floral arrangement. The price includes a keepsake vessel and a glass of sparkling wine. Register at backyardbloomsnorthfork.com/shop ($130, 11 a.m.–1 p.m.).

I will be at Bedell on Sunday for Mother’s Day, May 12, selling fresh-cut bouquets from my vintage Volkswagen bus. The bouquets will be stuffed with everyone’s favorites: peonies, ranunculus. It will be a beautiful mix for Mom. I’ll also have the stand open all weekend for Mother’s Day, and we’ll have plenty of flowers.

What about weddings?

For weddings, we offer a premium experience of relaxed, natural-style florals with an elegant luxury feel. We begin with the couple’s floral vision — color palettes, favorite flowers. We do anything from the bride and bridal party only to destination full-service wedding florals that include the ceremony, bridal party and reception.

I like to have our brides book out a little bit further than the traditional six months, because if I know your color palette, and I know specific flowers that you love — say dahlias — I will specifically grow a certain-color flower just for that wedding. I try to personalize my wedding work with what I grow and try to have the brides know that.

What makes Backyard Blooms special?

Specialty cut flowers and our quality are what truly set us apart. The personalization that we bring, the relationships that we form with our customers, and seeing our customers week in and week out, makes us different from your typical florist. Our flowers are usually cut the day before you purchase them. They’re not flown from another country and cut two weeks prior to last three days on your table. I touch every single flower I’ve ever grown.

We are a sustainable flower farm. We have a wind turbine that my dad put up in 1984. We use kraft paper wrapping, we use twine — that’s all biodegradable.

How has your farming background influenced you?

My family’s farm was across the street from my grandmother’s house in Calverton. My grandmother had the most fantastic garden. When we worked on the farm, my mom would send us across the street, and my nanny would make us lunch. When we were over there, I would go in back of her house and pick daffodils.

I think everything in my life has inspired me to do what I do now. My mom, my grandmother, my family farming — it all tied together. We say everything happens for a reason, but too many people overlook little things. They don’t pay attention to the little signs that lead you on a path. That’s what people are missing out on: paying attention to what brings you joy, those little glimmers of joy. That’s what people need to lean into: what truly brings a smile to their face.

How do you envision Backyard Blooms growing (pun intended)?

I would love to expand onto a bigger piece of property and reach beyond the North and South Fork. I would love to bring quality back to fresh-cut flowers. That is my life goal. I’m so passionate about it, and it might sound crazy, but that’s what sets my soul on fire. I want people to be able to enjoy flowers that aren’t sprayed with pesticides, that their little granddaughter can smell and it has the scent of the flower.

The Backyard Blooms roadside flower stand is located at 310 Flanders Road, Riverhead, For more information, email [email protected] or visit backyardbloomsnorthfork.com.

