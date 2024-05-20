Cocktail Recipe: Learn to Make the Wine Room's Hibiscus Spritz

The Hibiscus Spritz at the Wine Room

Summer on the East End is right around the corner! Lounge outside on your patio sipping on this Hibiscus Spritz cocktail from The Wine Room at the Cottage Restaurant in Hampton Bays to get in the spirit.

The Wine Room’s Hibiscus Spritz

Ingredients:

1 ounce hibiscus syrup

5 ounces dry Prosecco

2 ounces sparkling water

1 sprig of rosemary

Directions:

1. Add all ingredients into a wine glass and stir.

2. Garnish with the sprig of rosemary and serve.

Enjoy!

The Wine Room at the Cottage Restaurant is located at 76 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. For more information, call 631-251-8272 or visit thewineroom.co.