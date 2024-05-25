Summer Guide

2024 Guide to Hamptons & North Fork Farmers Markets & Farm Stands

Getty Images

There is nothing more synonymous with the bounty of the East End than a vibrant summer farmers market. While some are big and some are small, some tout history and culture, while others peddle simple pies and jams, almost all of them sell merch! And one thing you know about local farmers is that they take their in-season products very seriously!

So, this summer, skip the lines at the supermarket and shop the delicious, locally grown bounty of our local earth. Visit a farm stand and make it a habit. Not only are you supporting your community’s agricultural heroes (remember: no farms, no food), but you’re taking home honestly grown eats that you can feel good about.

Baskets with fresh produce abound at East End farmers markets
Fresh produce abounds at East End farmers marketsGetty Images

HAMPTONS FARMERS MARKETS & FARM STANDS

AMBER WAVES FARM MARKET
Where: Amber Waves Farm, 367 Main Street, Amagansett
When: Daily through the summer, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.; café hours 8 a.m.–3 p.m.
Who: amberwavesfarm.org

EAST HAMPTON FARMERS MARKET
Where: Herrick Park, 67 Newtown Lane, East Hampton
When: Fridays through September, 8:30 a.m.–1 p.m.
Who: easthamptonfarmersmarket.org

MONTAUK FARMERS MARKET
Where: Montauk Village Green, 743 Montauk Highway, Montauk
When: Thursdays through September 13, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
Who: montaukchamber.com

SAG HARBOR FARMERS MARKET
Where: At Bay Street and Burke Street, Sag Harbor
When: Saturdays, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
Who: sagharborfarmersmarket.com

SOUTHAMPTON FARMERS & ARTISANS MARKET
Where: Agawam Park, 51 Pond Lane, Southampton
When: Sundays through September 15, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.
Who: southamptonchamber.com

SPRINGS FARMERS MARKET
Where: Ashawagh Hall, 780 Springs Fireplace Road, Springs
When: Saturdays through October, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
Who: ashawagh-hall.org

WESTHAMPTON BEACH FARMERS MARKET
Where: WHB Village Green, 11 Mill Road, Westhampton Beach
When: Saturdays through the summer, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.
Who: westhamptonchamber.org

Farmers markets and farm stands are busy summer attractions on the East End
Enjoy East End farmers markets this summer!Getty Images

NORTH FORK FARMERS MARKETS & FARM STANDS

ANDREWS FAMILY FARM STAND
Where: 1038 Sound Avenue, Calverton
When: Daily through the summer, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.
Who: andrewsfamilyfarm.com

BAYVIEW MARKET & FARMS
Where: 891 Main Road, Aquebogue
When: Daily through the summer, 8 a.m.–6 p.m.
Who: bayviewfarmmarket.com

HAVENS FARMERS MARKET
Where: Shelter Island Historical Society, 16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island
When: Saturdays through October 12, 9–12:30 p.m.
Who: shelterislandhistorical.org

BAYVIEW MARKET & FARMS
Where: 891 Main Road, Riverhead & 5629 Sound Avenue, Riverhead
When: Daily through the summer, 8 a.m.–6 p.m.
Who: bayviewfarmmarket.com

SYLVESTER MANOR FARM STAND
Where: Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, 21 Manwaring Road, Shelter Island
When: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. (May hours)
Who: sylvestermanor.org

GREENPORT FARMERS MARKET
Where: Mitchell Park
When: Fridays 3–6:30 p.m.
Who: instagram.com/greenportfarmers

