2024 Guide to Hamptons & North Fork Farmers Markets & Farm Stands

There is nothing more synonymous with the bounty of the East End than a vibrant summer farmers market. While some are big and some are small, some tout history and culture, while others peddle simple pies and jams, almost all of them sell merch! And one thing you know about local farmers is that they take their in-season products very seriously!

So, this summer, skip the lines at the supermarket and shop the delicious, locally grown bounty of our local earth. Visit a farm stand and make it a habit. Not only are you supporting your community’s agricultural heroes (remember: no farms, no food), but you’re taking home honestly grown eats that you can feel good about.

HAMPTONS FARMERS MARKETS & FARM STANDS

AMBER WAVES FARM MARKET

Where: Amber Waves Farm, 367 Main Street, Amagansett

When: Daily through the summer, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.; café hours 8 a.m.–3 p.m.

Who: amberwavesfarm.org

EAST HAMPTON FARMERS MARKET

Where: Herrick Park, 67 Newtown Lane, East Hampton

When: Fridays through September, 8:30 a.m.–1 p.m.

Who: easthamptonfarmersmarket.org

MONTAUK FARMERS MARKET

Where: Montauk Village Green, 743 Montauk Highway, Montauk

When: Thursdays through September 13, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Who: montaukchamber.com

SAG HARBOR FARMERS MARKET

Where: At Bay Street and Burke Street, Sag Harbor

When: Saturdays, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Who: sagharborfarmersmarket.com

SOUTHAMPTON FARMERS & ARTISANS MARKET

Where: Agawam Park, 51 Pond Lane, Southampton

When: Sundays through September 15, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Who: southamptonchamber.com

SPRINGS FARMERS MARKET

Where: Ashawagh Hall, 780 Springs Fireplace Road, Springs

When: Saturdays through October, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Who: ashawagh-hall.org

WESTHAMPTON BEACH FARMERS MARKET

Where: WHB Village Green, 11 Mill Road, Westhampton Beach

When: Saturdays through the summer, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Who: westhamptonchamber.org

NORTH FORK FARMERS MARKETS & FARM STANDS

ANDREWS FAMILY FARM STAND

Where: 1038 Sound Avenue, Calverton

When: Daily through the summer, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Who: andrewsfamilyfarm.com

BAYVIEW MARKET & FARMS

Where: 891 Main Road, Aquebogue

When: Daily through the summer, 8 a.m.–6 p.m.

Who: bayviewfarmmarket.com

HAVENS FARMERS MARKET

Where: Shelter Island Historical Society, 16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island

When: Saturdays through October 12, 9–12:30 p.m.

Who: shelterislandhistorical.org

SYLVESTER MANOR FARM STAND

Where: Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, 21 Manwaring Road, Shelter Island

When: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. (May hours)

Who: sylvestermanor.org

GREENPORT FARMERS MARKET

Where: Mitchell Park

When: Fridays 3–6:30 p.m.

Who: instagram.com/greenportfarmers