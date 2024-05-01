Dan's Cover Artist Judy Freedman Talks 'Shades of Blue'

May 3, 2024 Dan’s Papers cover art by Judy Freedman (detail)

The cover of the May 3, 2024 issue of Dan’s Papers features art by Water Mill artist Judy Freedman. Here, she discusses her “Shades of Blue” painting, local inspirations and art career goals.

A Conversation with Judy Freedman

What inspired you to create this painting, and is it part of a series or bigger collection of works?

It’s hard to say what inspired this painting since, when faced with a blank canvas, I rarely work from a photo or real-life inspiration. My work is mostly driven by intuition and education. I allow the color and movement of the eye to guide me.

I have always been drawn to the intricate interplay of subtle colors, as I have nuanced in “Shades of Blue.” Though I focused on figure painting for many years, for the past 10 years I have turned my attention back to florals, landscapes and the world around us. Living in Water Mill has only heightened my love and connection to the landscape and water, which motivates me to interpret what I see on the canvas.

What did the creation process of this painting entail, and how did you choose its title?

As with all my works, this piece concentrates on proportion, balance and value of color. I find it important to vary the value to achieve movement and depth in a landscape. I never finish a painting in one sitting. I find it’s best for my creative process to step away from a canvas for a week or even months and then return to it with a fresh set of eyes. Finally, I enjoy the introduction of a contrasting color to achieve both a balance and an element of surprise, such as the use of pink on the right side in this particular piece.

What do you find rewarding about being an artist in Water Mill, and how has the area influenced your art or career?

My husband and I split our time between Manhattan and Water Mill, so my time out east has become my time for calm and creativity. I am also always inspired when I visit the Parrish Art Museum, as it motivates me to pick up my brushes. I continue to be influenced by the space itself and the artists featured. There is so much exciting and enjoyable art in the Hamptons.

My other creative sanctuary is my garden. I find working in nature with my hands to be grounding, and living in such a lush and beautiful environment is inspiring. Plus, when my garden is in full bloom, talk about the interplay of colors!

What is one artistic goal that you hope to accomplish this summer or this year?

I have only just started to post my work on the internet with success, and the goal now is to develop a relationship with a gallery.

Would you like to share any closing thoughts or information about your upcoming exhibitions or projects?

Painting has been such an important part of my life. It is a great escape and balance from the world and its stress. Even at this point in my career, I find great pleasure in working with a small community of artists, in particular Brian Rutenberg and Michael Sherman. We are never too old to learn something new, and working with other artists is like a writer working with an editor. We need objective, educated approaches to work.

During the pandemic, I taught painting over Zoom and helped others develop their passion for the arts. It would be rewarding for me to continue to share with others in their efforts to chase their dreams.

To see more of Judy Freedman’s art, visit judyfreedman.art.