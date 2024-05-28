North Fork Cover Artist Charles Wildbank Paints a Bowl of Cherries

May 2024 Dan’s Papers North Fork cover art (detail) by Charles Wildbank

This month’s cover of Dan’s Papers North Fork features “Bowl of Cherries” by photorealism painter Charles Wildbank. Here, he discusses what cherries symbolize for him, his shift to more abstract works of photorealism and his current exhibition at East End Arts’ Westhampton Beach satellite gallery.

A Conversation with Charles Wildbank

When did you create this eye-catching still-life, and what inspired you to do so?

The “Bowl of Cherries” is one of my earlier oils. For me, cherries have long been associated with their sexy, plump, juicy red sheen, and with the rolling jackpot slot machines of Lake Tahoe where I once lived during the 1980s. For most others, it would represent life being full of pleasure. I’d have to agree with that.

Considering your ability to paint with high photorealism, which do you find yourself most drawn to these days: painting true-to-life portraits and still-lifes or creating abstract scenes with real-world elements?

During my latter years, I have shifted toward creating abstract scenes without leaving my usual photorealism style. I would bend reality, as I feel that is how thoughts would work and morph into novel concepts and innovations. Creating out of next to nothing is who we are as artists. The rest are conservationists who help support the arts.

How did your exhibition at East End Arts’ WHB satellite gallery come about, and how were the featured pieces curated?

My art exhibition at Westhampton Beach’s M&T Bank was made possible by Wendy Weiss, the creative director of East End Arts. It has been a wonderful opportunity given its large wall spaces of 40-foot length and superb lighting. One pleasant surprise was having my long-time collector from the 1970s showing up at my reception. Events like that happening offer great closure for me.

How do you feel that the North Fork area and its community have influenced you and your art career?

Since my moving to the sleepy and pristine North Fork almost 35 years ago, I’ve been witnessing great growth in culture of its own with its vineyards, concerts, boutique galleries and harvest celebrations drawing great crowds seasonally. I consider it to be timely and just right for the growing artist community. It would tie my relationship more to the community at large.

What is one artistic goal that you hope to accomplish this summer or this year?

Whatever makes me feel alive or loving, I wish to paint that. It always comes like a spark on the spur of the moment and yet manifests only when I try and search within. It is the only frontier next to outer space.

Would you like to share any closing thoughts or information about upcoming exhibitions or projects?

I have a 150-foot blank wall staring at me begging me to invent. In between studio hours, I’ll be participating at all the art fairs in the Hamptons. The next one happening is at Westhampton Beach on Memorial Day weekend! I am also represented by the William Ris Gallery of Jamesport and the North Fork Art Collective of Greenport.

To see more of Charles Wildbank’s art, visit wildbank.com. And to learn more about his East End Arts exhibition at M&T Bank in Westhampton Beach, visit shopeea.com/mt-bank-westhampton.