NYC's Il Pellicano and Bijoux Will Replace Blu Mar in Southampton

Fresh food from Il Pellicano is coming to the Hamptons this summer

Il Pellicano and Bijoux, the restaurant and nightclub in Manhattan, are slated to open a new location under the same name in downtown Southampton Village just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

The locale is taking over the place that used to be home to Blu Mar, the short-lived Mediterranean restaurant owned by 75 Main proprietor Zach Erdem.

Running the show at the new spot is Kyky Conille, founder of Conille Hospitality Group, who previously ran Lily Pond, an East Hampton nightclub that closed more than a decade ago, and Provocateur in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District.

“The front of the venue will feature Il Pellicano, an authentic Italian restaurant with a heavily seafood focused menu using high-quality local ingredients,” a representative said in a statement. “The back of the venue … will introduce a new take on NYC’s Bijoux, a luxurious bar and lounge serving craft cocktails and offering bottle service. The spaces are separated inside, ensuring distinct experiences for guests.”

In the New York City version, Il Pellicano is on Mulberry Street in Little Italy and Bijoux is upstairs. The interior of the Hamptons version of Il Pellicano will reflect the original, which was designed by Conille’s cousin Dimitri Hyacinthe, who also designed this new Bijoux in Southampton.

Guests will be able to enjoy daybeds and cabanas both day and night outside with an outdoor patio seating 190 in addition to a lawn equipped with lawn games for daytime fun in the sun. Inside, the establishment seats 100.

“We’re thrilled to bring our unique culinary experience to the Hamptons, welcoming our sophisticated clientele and embracing new guests with open arms,” Conille said. “Our goal is to create memorable dining moments that celebrate the vibrant local flavors and the timeless charm of the Southampton community.”

Il Pellicano and Bijoux debut Friday, May 24 at 136 Main Street in Southampton.