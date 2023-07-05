Blu Mar Fundraiser Stands with Ukraine in Southampton

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

As the Russia-Ukraine war wages on, there is much that American citizens can do to help in the ongoing crisis. Local residents are doing their part to lend a hand through an exciting fundraiser at Southampton’s Blu Mar Hamptons.

The popular restaurant will host a multimedia event on Saturday, July 8 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. to raise money to provide relief to the Ukrainian people.

The fundraiser will feature a live performance of traditional Ukrainian songs on the accordion by Lucas Cypriano, as well as the works of four Ukrainian artists for sale, including works from Miroslav Duzinkevych, Nataliya Pinchuk, Roman Lystvak and Sasha Odesa.

Odesa, one of the two organizers of the event, is a Ukrainian-born and NYC-based emerging artist and indie film actress best known for her work in David Bezmozgis’ critically acclaimed independent film Natasha, for which she received a Best Actress nomination at the Canadian Screen Awards.

The fundraiser’s other organizer is Zach Erdem, an entrepreneur and television personality. Erdem may be recognized from his appearances on the Max reality show, Serving the Hamptons, but he is most known for his thriving businesses throughout the East End.

His restaurant group operates Blu Mar, AM Nightclub, Summer House Nightclub Lounge and the Harpoon House hotel.

A $20 donation at the door and part of the money collected from the evening’s art sales will be split between Kind Deeds and Universal Aid for Children, two nonprofit organizations.

Kind Deeds works with a network of doctors and partners to provide prostheses to Ukrainians who lost their limbs during the Russian full-scale invasion and Universal Aid for Children is dedicated to fulfilling the medical, educational and emotional needs of refugees, orphans, orphanage graduates and people with disabilities in Ukraine.

For more ways to support Ukraine, visit Ukraine’s official website.