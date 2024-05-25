The Curiously Late Hamptons Summer Buds: An Investigation

A monarch butterfly among the flowers

I was quite disturbed to see that the trees and bushes didn’t begin budding into their scheduled summer foliage until the first of May. In years past, it always began on April 15.

How unfortunate. It is an enormous effort for nature to do this every year, everywhere. And it takes time. Since the crowds of summer people arrive for Memorial Day fully expecting to see the Hamptons lush and green, I don’t know if it can be pulled off successfully after starting so late.

I am writing this on Saturday, May 11. It’s been unseasonably cold this past week. That makes it even worse.

There must be something we can do. There’s still a week left. Maybe prayers, quiet encouragement and gentle cheerleading will help. It’s worth a try. As you drive around town, please beam out positive energy to all the nature you see around you — the bushes, trees, flowers, deer, foxes, bees and birds. Maybe it can make a difference.

In any case, when Memorial Day weekend arrives, whether the effort has been successful, partially successful, or in some wooded areas a broken-down dismal failure, please write your local officials, religious leaders and event planners to not let this happen next year. Remember, March comes in like a lion and out like a lamb. That means April 1, be ready. Or at worst, April 15.

As for this year, conduct an investigation and hold those responsible accountable. This must never happen again.