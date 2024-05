LongHouse Reserve Invites Patrons to Meet the Maestro

LongHouse Reserve‘s Carrie Barratt welcomed patrons to their Meet the Maestro event, a cocktail reception and benefit celebrating their partnership with the Hamptons Festival of Music.

The highlight of the evening was a performance by visual artist and cellist Amy Kang, who provided a performance along with a popup art gallery showcasing her paintings.

The event’s proceeds supported the Eleanor Whitmore Early Childhood Center, Project MOST and East Hampton High School.