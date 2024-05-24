Pedro Girarudo Quartet Tangos into Hampton Bays Sunday

Pedro Giraudo Tango Quartet, Photo: Erin Patrice O’Brien

It apparently takes more than two to tango. Grammy award-winning Pedro Giraudo and his Tango Quartet are dancing into Hampton Bays for Memorial Day weekend on Sunday, May 26.

Originally debuting on the Lincoln Center campus in 2015, DownBeat magazine recently dubbed them “an opulent listening experience.”

Canoe Place General Manager Matthew Kristan called the Sunday night salon performance “another example of the varied musical choices coming to this area. Canoe Place has always been a musical mecca and we’re thrilled that is continuing.”

Giraudo’s career includes recording with Ruben Blades, and acting as the musical director of several tango companies. He’s also performed with tango legends Pablo Ziegler, Hector Del Curto and Luis Bravo.

For the 8 p.m. Sunday performance, Giraudo will feature two live tango dancers on the Canoe Place stage. The award-winning quartet includes Nicolas Danielson on violin, Ahmen Alom on piano, Rodolfo Zanetto on bandoneon and Giraudo on bass.

Tickets begin under $50 and are available at canoeplace.com/event/pedro-giraudo-tango-quartet. Wear your dancing shoes.