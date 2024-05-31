Riverhead to Honor Veterans with Cherry Blossoms

The Town of Riverhead launched an initiative to plant cherry blossom trees in Veterans Memorial Park in Calverton in what officials say symbolizes respect, appreciation and remembrance for service members interred there.

Families will be able to purchase for $675 a 6-foot-tall cherry blossom tree that will feature a 12- by 6-inch plaque bearing the name of the veteran, according to the town Veterans Advisory Committee. The goal would then be to host a cherry blossom festival around the trees each spring.

“We are thrilled to witness the progress and unity that the Cherry Blossom Tree Program brings to our community,” Town of Riverhead Supervisor Tim Hubbard said. “This initiative fosters a sense of togetherness and gratitude among our residents. As we plant these trees of honor, we sow the seeds of a stronger, more connected community, where the legacy of our veterans continues to flourish.”

The park is located right across the street from Calverton National Cemetery, which at more than 1,000 acres is the largest national cemetery in the country.

For more information, contact the Town of Riverhead Veterans Advisory Committee via the Town Board Coordinator at 631-727-3200 ext.253 or [email protected]. Applications are available at townofriverheadny.gov.