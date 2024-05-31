The Suffolk Is Set to Rock Riverhead with Music & Live Shows in Summer 2024

The Suffolk in Riverhead

Once called “Suffolk Theater” and now simply The Suffolk, the venue has a fresh menu, a wider range of offerings for families and adults — including movie nights not listed here. There are plenty of fun, exciting shows coming to The Suffolk this summer.

The Suffolk Summer 2024

Taylor’s Thread

Sunday, June 2, 7 p.m.

In Taylor’s Thread, the timeless music of James Taylor comes to life through the heartfelt performances of a talented ensemble of five exceptional Nashville musicians.

Jay Siegel’s Tokens: A Night of Music & Memories

Saturday, June 8, 7 p.m.

Jay Siegel’s Tokens are truly one of pop music’s most versatile, talented and enduring groups. Ever since their first hit single in 1961, The Tokens have remained popular with generation after generation.

Live and Let Die: The Music of Paul McCartney

Friday, June 14, 8 p.m.

The critically-acclaimed show Live and Let Die featuring Tony Kishman, veteran of the Broadway smash hit musical Beatlemania, is a dynamic multimedia concert that has set high performance standards as it celebrates the music of Paul McCartney.

Gimme Gimme Disco

Saturday, June 15, 8 p.m.

Join the DJ dance party playing all your favorite ABBA tracks, plus plenty of other disco hits from the 1970s & ’80s like The Bee Gees, Donna Summer, Cher and more.

Tower of Power

Thursday, June 20, 8 p.m.

For more than 55 years, Tower of Power has delivered the best in funk and soul music.

Unforgettable Fire: The Ultimate U2 Tribute

Saturday, June 22, 8 p.m.

After 25 years of performing, the band strives to present a truly authentic U2 experience, both sonically and visually.

Boy Band Brunch

Sunday, June 23, noon

Delivered with their own special mix of handsomeness, tongue-in-cheek humor, and Broadway talent, these boys have been seen all over the world spreading their boy band love.

The Sweet

Thursday, June 27, 8 p.m.

British rock band The Sweet rose to worldwide fame in the 1970s, carving out a decade of new style that changed music and fashion forever.

Salsa Night With Tito Puente Jr.

Friday, June 28, 8 p.m.

Honoring his father’s legacy, Tito Puente Jr. has made a name for himself as one of the most exciting Latin musicians touring today.

Evening with Jimmy Webb

Saturday, June 29, 8 p.m.

Motown-trained composer Jimmy Webb, aka America’s Songwriter, has written songs that transcend generations and genres.

Tovah Feldshuh: Aging Is Optional

Thursday, July 11, 8 p.m.

Broadway and TV star Tovah Feldshuh brings her age-defying one-woman show to The Suffolk.

Judy Collins: Duo Hits

Friday, July 12, 8 p.m.

From her influential 1967 album Wildflowers to her latest release Spellbound, Judy Collins has cultivated a reputation for curating poignant collections and evolving into a poetic songwriter.

My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish & I’m STILL In Therapy

Saturday, July 13, 8 p.m.

It’s a laugh-filled fest of everybody you know, have known and some you’d want to forget but can’t — all brought to life by the comic magic of Steve Solomon.

Billy Bragg

Thursday, July 18, 8 p.m.

Billy Bragg has been a fearless recording artist and tireless live performer for 40 years, releasing 11 solo studio albums in that time.

Arrival From Sweden

Friday, July 19, 8 p.m.

Hailed as one of the world’s most popular and best selling ABBA show bands, Arrival has toured in more than 70 countries with 82 successful U.S. tours.

Tab Benoit & Anders Osborne

Saturday, July 20, 8 p.m.

Get ready for an electrifying musical experience in this evening of soulful roots music by two musical treasures, Tab Benoit and Anders Osborne, with special guest Mike Zito.

Glen Burtnick’s Summerof Love Concert

Saturday, July 27, 8 p.m.

In celebration of the Woodstock generation, 16 performers including vocalists, a horn section, strings, keyboards and a rock-rhythm section, enhanced by psychedelic lighting and video, faithfully recreate the songs and spirit of that era.

Garrison Keillor Tonight

Wednesday, July 31, 8 p.m.

There are sung sonnets, limericks and musical jokes, and the thread that runs through it is the beauty of growing old.

The Ultimate Variety Show Farewell Tour

Saturday, August 3, 8 p.m.

Anthony and Eddie Edwards use state-of-the-art makeup to look and sound like the superstars of today and yesterday. All your favorite superstars come alive in the Ultimate Variety Show!

The Machine Performs Pink Floyd

Thursday, August 8, 8 p.m.

The Machine quartet performs a diverse mix of Pink Floyd’s extensive 16-album repertoire, complete with faithful renditions of popular hits and obscure gems.

The Weight Band

Friday, August 9, 8 p.m.

Performing original songs as well as classics of The Band, The Weight Band is led by Jim Weider, 15-year former member of The Band.

Evil Woman: The American ELO

Saturday, August 10, 8 p.m.

Hailed as the world’s premier tribute to ELO for their brilliant arrangements, flawless musicianship and vocals, Evil Woman pays the perfect homage.

Best of the Eagles

Saturday, August 17, 8 p.m.

This is said to be the most exact interpretation of the Eagles’ music in the U.S.

Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp: 30 Years of Friendship & Music

Sunday, August 18, 8 p.m.

Expect songs from throughout these Broadway stars’ careers, including hits from the show where they met, Rent.

Hollywood Nights: The Bob Seger Experience

Friday, August 23, 8 p.m.

This nine-piece ensemble has set out to recreate everything about Bob Segar’s music right down to the smallest detail.

The Suffolk is located at 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. For tickets, call 631-727-4343 or visit thesuffolk.org.