Passing Grades: Voters OK All 2024-25 East End School Budgets

Voters approved two dozen East End school district budgets on May 21. (Getty Images)

Voters approved the budgets for 24 school districts in the Hamptons and on the North Fork on May 21 in addition to many spending referenda and board of education elections.

Of 124 school districts on Long Island, only two failed to pass this year: The Sachem and West Babylon districts. Three of the 24 districts on the East End secured more than 60% of the vote to override tax cap limits.

Here is a look at what Twin Forks voters approved on Super Tuesday:

2024-25 East End School Budgets

AMAGANSETT

Voters approved by a margin of 148-43 the Amagansett Union Free School District’s $32.2 million budget for the 2024-2025 school year, which was up less than 1% compared to last year. Also approved were propositions to approve spending, including $95,538 from the capital reserve fund to purchase a new school bus and $205,000 to restore the cupola. Voters also called for reducing the mileage limit to bus students from the current one mile to a half mile. Dawn Rana-Brophy and Robin Jill Jahoda won seats on the board of education, with Rana-Brophy filling the balance of a term on a vacated seat that ends in June 30, 2026.

BRIDGEHAMPTON

The Bridgehampton Schools’ $22.5 million budget passed 98-21 with a 3.7% spending increase and a 3.3% tax increase. Incumbents Jo Ann Comfort and Angela Chmielewski were re-elected to the board and Nicole DeCastri Zabala beat Merritt Thomas to fill a seat vacated by Ronald White.

EAST HAMPTON

By a margin of 472-116, voters approved the East Hampton Union Free School District’s $82.8 million budget with a 4.8% spending increase. Incumbents Christina DeSanti and Sarah Minardi were re-elected to the board of education without facing a challenger.

EAST QUOGUE

Voters approved by a margin of 348-68 the $28.9 million budget for the East Quogue Union Free School District that has a 2.6% tax increase. Christopher Hudson ran unopposed for an open seat on the board of education.

FISHERS ISLAND

The Fishers Island School District’s $4 million budget, which has a 2.3% spending increase and a 2.6% tax increase, was approved by a margin of 58-9. Incumbents William Bloethe and Matthew Edwards were re-elected to the board of education over challenger Aleksandra Norton.

GREENPORT

By a margin of 334-107, voters approved the Greenport Union Free School District’s $25.3 million budget, which has a 3.8% tax increase and 7% spending increase. Board of education candidates Sam Strickland and Amanda Clark beat Cliff Harris in a race for two open seats on the board.

HAMPTON BAYS

Voters approved the Hampton Bays School District’s $66 million budget, which has a 3.3% spending increase and a 2.2% tax increase, by a margin of 554-134. Voters also approved a request to spend $300,000 in funds rolled over from last year to pay for repairs, renovations or improvements to buildings or grounds. Incumbents Anne Culhane and Liz Scully were re-elected to the board of education without facing a challenger.

MATTITUCK-CUTCHOGUE

The Mattituck-Cutchogue Union Free School District’s $45.3 million budget with a 3% spending increase was approved by a margin of 461-169. Voters also approved a measure allowing the district to spend $727,000 in capital reserves to repair and replace the facia and cupola at Mattituck Junior/Senior High School. Incumbents Douglas Cooper, Jeffrey Connolly and Karen Letteriello were re-elected over challenger Lauren Ocker.

MONTAUK

By a margin of 171-18, voters approved the Montauk Public School district’s $24.2 million budget, which has an 8.1% spending increase. Sarah Greenberg Roberts was re-elected to the board of education.

NEW SUFFOLK

Forty-four voters unanimously approved the New Suffolk Common School District’s $1.4 million budget with a 3.28% increase and a proposition for the school transition to being a non-instructional district that busses students to neighboring districts. Deborah Carroll was re-elected to the board of education without opposition.

OYSTERPONDS

The Oysterponds Union Free School District’s $5.6 million budget with a 1% spending increase was approved by a margin of 127-8. Also approved was a proposition that allows the district to spend $450,000 of capital reserve funds on building repairs and upgrades. School board members Philip Mastrangelo and Erin Johnson were re-elected.

QUOGUE

By a margin of 160-30, the Quogue Union Free School District’s $10.4 million budget with a 5.4% spending increase and a 3.5% tax increase was approved by voters. Deborah Disston was re-elected to the school board over challenger Margaret O’Leary.

REMSENBURG-SPEONK

Voters approved by a margin of 166-29 the Remsenburg-Speonk Union Free School District’s $16.3 million budget with a 3% spending increase. Voters also approved spending $300,000 in capital reserve funds to make repairs to campus infrastructure. Mary Greiner ran unopposed for re-electon to the school board, and Suellen Tunney won an open seat without opposition.

RIVERHEAD

The Riverhead Central School District’s $201 million budget with a 4.9% spending increase was approved by a margin of 1,224-745. Voters also approved a proposition to elect a student representative to the board of education. Brian Connelly was re-elected, and Kelly Freeborn won an open seat.

SAG HARBOR

Voters approved by a margin of 452-116 the Sag Harbor Union Free School District’s $50.2 million budget with a 2.9% spending increase. Also approved were propositions to spend $508,252 on four school buses to replace aging vehicles and a request to spend $2.4 million on HVAC upgrades to the elementary school and high school. Jordana Sobey and Ryan Winter were re-elected.

SAGAPONACK

Eighteen voters unanimously approved the Sagaponack Common School’s $2 million budget with a 7.8% spending increase. Former board member Brian Villante was elected to an open seat on the board.

SHELTER ISLAND

By a margin of 179-45, voters approved the Shelter Island School District’s $13 million budget with a 3.4% spending increase. Incumbents Margaret Colligan and Karena Montalvo were re-elected to the board of education.

SHOREHAM-WADING RIVER

By a margin of 526-125, voters approved Shoreham-Wading River Central School District’s $88.2 million budget with 4% spending increase. James Smith was re-elected to the board of education; Jim Lauckhardt won an open seat.

SOUTHAMPTON

The Southampton Union Free School District’s $79.9 million budget with a 2.5% spending increase was approved by a margin of 617-269. Approved were propositions to spend $2.7 million in reserve funding on HVAC and flooring renovations, $350,000 on two buses, $400,000 on electronics, to sell a piece of district-owned property for $1.1 million and enter into contracts with the Southampton African American Museum, Parrish Art Museum and Southampton Youth Association. Challengers Robert Zachary Epley and Ruth B. White-Dunne unseated board of education incumbent James McKenna.

SOUTHOLD

Voters approved the Southold Union Free School District’s $34.6 million budget with a 4.6% spending increase by a margin of 486-126. School board member Paulette Ofrias was re-elected and challenger Thomas Kennedy unseated John Crean.

SPRINGS

By a margin of 463-262, voters approved the Springs Union Free School District’s $37.8 million budget with a 6.8% spending increase and a 10.8% tax increase. Challenger Dermot Quinn unseated Barbara Dayton in the board of education election.

TUCKAHOE

The Tuckahoe Union Free School District’s $25 million budget with a 5.21% spending increase was approved by a margin of 117-53. Also approved was a district proposition to spend $1.3 million in capital reserves on repairing campus buildings. Sean Hattrick was re-elected to the board of education.

WAINSCOTT

Voters approved the Wainscott Common School District’s $4.87 million budget with a 27% spending increase by a margin of 108-35. Kelly Anderson was re-elected to the board of education.

WESTHAMPTON BEACH

By a margin of 549-129, voters approved the Westhampton Beach School District’s $64.8 million budget with a 2.99% spending increase. Daniel Bennett, Ryan Fay and Jennifer Neumaier unseated incumbent Joyce Donneson and beat challengers Bryan Beasley and Robert Macedonio in a six-way board of education race.