Mayoral Challengers Emerge in West Hampton Dunes, North Haven

Irwin R. Krasnow is running for mayor in the Village of West Hampton Dunes (Courtesy of Irwin R. Krasnow)

Two more candidates have emerged to challenge the mayors in the villages of West Hampton Dunes and North Haven in the hyperlocal East End elections on tap for next month.

Commercial real estate developer Irwin R. Krasnow has thrown his hat in the ring to make it a three-way race in the Village of West Hampton Dunes and local businesswoman Barbara Roberts is challenging freshman North Haven Village Mayor Chris Fiore.

“If elected mayor, I pledge to build a strong foundation for progress, ensure transparent governance, and deliver tangible results that benefit each and every resident,” said Krasnow, who is running on the Clean Slate Party line. “Together, we can create a West Hampton Dunes that protects the quality of life for all of its homeowners.”

He jumped in the race about a month after longtime village trustee Gary Trimarchi announced that he too was challenging West Hampton Dunes Village Mayor Gary Vegliant, who has led the locality since 1994, shortly after it was founded to help it rebuild in the wake of a nor’easter that devastated the barrier island community.

Besides being a developer, Krasnow touted his experience as being an entrepreneur, village zoning board member, community advocate and economic development consultant for the Town of Oyster Bay and City of Long Beach. His running mates are trustee candidates Gina Mulhearn-Cappiello and Howard Freedman, who list their priorities as inclusiveness, integrity, transparency and ethical leadership.

In North Haven, Roberts — a first-time political candidate who cofounded Save Sag Harbor and previously served on the Suffolk County Planning Commission — stated that she decided to challenge Fiore after she became concerned about whether the budget was being properly managed.