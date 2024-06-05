Five Brand New Hamptons Businesses Open This Summer 2024

Ditch on the 4th by James Katsipis

The Hamptons is ever changing, including the businesses. Check out these five brand new businesses from Montauk to Shelter Island for summer 2024.

James Katsipis Photography

After years of capturing The End like no one else could, local legend of fine art photography James Katsipis opened his namesake gallery at 742 Montauk Highway (attached to the Montauk Chamber of Commerce) in Montauk on May 23. A true Montauk native, Katsipis is celebrated for his exceptional ocean photography and stunning visual art, and his new gallery serves as a captivating space where visitors can immerse themselves in his images. Highlights include his acclaimed fine art photography, customizable commissioned large-scale acrylic pieces, and a curated print shop. Katsipis will be hosting photo seminars and private photography explorations of Montauk, and the gallery will showcase a new series of featured works that James curates, launching every other month. He will be presenting a unique collection of custom surfboards and skate decks as well as his best-selling merchandise embodying his distinct artistic vision. Visit the James Katsipis Gallery and come home with a stunning piece of art that will make any home magical with a taste of the East End. Find more art and info at jameskatsipis.com or email [email protected].

Current Home

The premier destination for home decor and table essentials, Current Home opened a new Water Mill location at 710 Montauk Highway in May. Cofounded by Karen Tolchin and Alyson Lane, the business with an NYC flagship is perfect for home design enthusiasts and interior designers alike. With a focus on curating meticulously hand-picked selections of luxury accessories and tabletop accents, Current Home seeks to blend beauty with functionality, reflecting each customer’s distinct style. Look for a series of exciting events Current Home has planned throughout the summer season featuring notable designers, panels, special promotions, giveaways, trunk shows, and popups. Learn more at currenthomeny.com.

Little Beach Harvest

Owned and operated by the Shinnecock Nation at 56 Montauk Highway in Southampton, the East End’s first full-fledged recreational cannabis dispensary is the place to be this summer if marijuana is your jam — whether it’s for getting high or getting well. The brand new, 5,000 square-foot shop features a modern glass and blonde wood interior with long cases full of just about every THC, CBD, CBG and hemp concoction a person could want — whether that’s munching on a tasty edible or gummy and riding a wave of pleasure, micro-dosing for reduced anxiety or improved sleep, puffing on a joint or vape to get artistic, or rubbing on some cream to help a persistent ache. They even have carbonated infused tonics, extracts, concentrates, orals and raw flower. Visit littlebeachharvest.com for more info.

Purethread

A reimagined fashion boutique experience for discerning women, recently opened its newest location at 181 N. Ferry Road, Suite C in Shelter Island Heights to mark the brand’s latest chapter. Proprietor Jill Heller offers a trained eye and sophisticated selection of wearable, investment pieces amid collections of fashion, accessories, jewelry, denim, and more that complement clients’ lifestyles. Her retail resume includes successful brick-and-mortar ventures in Westchester and an esteemed private client appointment-based service in Sag Harbor. Purethread’s selections include established and emerging designers, including Arma, ASKK NY, Begg x Co, Blaze Milano, Extreme Cashmere, Handvaerk, Kristensen Du Nord, Loretta Caponi, Sablyn, TWP, Vanessa Bruno and Victoria & Woods. Call 631-880-6420 or visit purethread.com.

Elements Barre Fit

Celebrating its 10th year in the Hamptons, the Elements Barre Fit fitness studio has brought its high energy barre and dance fusion classes to 11 Bridge Street in Sag Harbor. The new, 2,000-square-foot flagship studio is an upgrade from its previous East Hampton location with top-of-the-line custom sprung floors, two studio rooms including a dedicated private training room, a beautiful sprawling retail space and outdoor terrace. The studio also features Elements’ custom ballet barres offering a deeper stretch and more advanced workout. Classes at Elements Sag will run year-round and will feature barre, dance and stretch, SUP barre (Stand Up Paddle Board) as well as private sessions. Visits elementsbarrefit.com or call 631-604-5445 for more info.