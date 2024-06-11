Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Announce TLC Family Reality Series

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin, Photo: Sean Zanni/PMC

Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria Baldwin will star in a new TLC reality series giving viewers an unflinching look inside their chaotic family life with their seven children, aged 19 months through 10 years old.

“We’re inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs, the good, the bad, the wild, and the crazy,” the 30 Rock alum, 66, announced on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alec Baldwin (@alecbaldwininsta)

It’s possible their 10-acre property in Amagansett will be featured in the TLC series. The property has been for sale since 2022 but remains unsold. Listings show it was relisted in January at just under $19 million — $10 million less than the original asking price.

The TLC show, called The Baldwins and slated for a 2025 release, comes when the family is under intense public scrutiny. Alec could face up to 18 months in prison and faces an upcoming trial for involuntary manslaughter related to the tragic 2021 shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust.

The trial is set to begin next month in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He entered a plea of not guilty.

The TV announcement resulted in social media sleuths revisiting Hilaria’s Spanish heritage scandal in 2020, accusing her of misrepresenting her cultural background.