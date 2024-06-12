'Worst Cooks in America' Host Chef Anne W. Burrell Will Emcee Dan's Chefs of The Hamptons

Celebrity Chef Anne W. Burrell is best known for co-hosting the Food Network competition series Worst Cooks in America, but on July 18 she will be in East Hampton to host some of the nation’s best at Dan’s Chefs of The Hamptons.

Burrell’s culinary career took many twists and turns before she made the jump to television with appearances on Iron Chef, The Best Thing I Ever Ate, competing on the Chopped All-Stars ompetition and hosting Secrets of a Restaurant Chef. We spoke to Chef Burrell about her favorite restaurants in the Hamptons, influences and what else she plans to do while she’s in town for Chefs of The Hamptons.

Chef Anne W. Burrell Talks Chefs of the Hamptons

What is a favorite restaurant in the Hamptons?

I love love love Bostwick’s and Duryea’s in Montauk — heaven!

What inspired you to become a chef?

I have to say, my mother. She was a really great cook growing up. I also loved the providing aspect of cooking. Cooking for me is all about hospitality mixed with being creative! I also like that I don’t have to go to work in an office. The camaraderie that happens between chefs and sort of the kooky lifestyle, plus — I love food and I love to eat, and I love to be the hostess!

We love your show, Worst Cooks in America. Are the people on the show really that bad at cooking?

Oh my God, yes! What these people do to food could not ever be imagined by people who know food. We don’t have to fake any of that and every season I am shocked, still, after this many years, about what happens in boot camp.

Can you share a pivotal moment in your career that defined your path in the culinary world?

The day that I faxed my resume answering an ad in The New York Times, I didn’t know where I was faxing my resume to and it ended up going to a celebrity chef who became an Iron Chef. And that’s how I got on the Food Network. One of those crazy things, like, who knew that answering an ad in The New York Times would be such a pivotal moment in my life.

Who were your biggest influences or mentors when you were starting out?

I would say throughout my life, my mother, Julia Child, and Lidia Bastianich.

Are you a beach person or a pool person?

I’m a “both” person. I love to swim in the ocean, but I do love to sit by a pool and take dips. I like it all.

What are your favorite summer ingredients?

Tomatoes, all the stone fruits, zucchini, watermelon, cantaloupe, all the amazing fresh herbs you can get at farmer’s markets. It’s almost too easy to cook in the summer because there’s such an abundance of deliciousness.

Do you have a favorite dish that just screams summer?

Yes, I love pasta with shrimp, zucchini and lemon. I also love corn! So delicious, yummy salads with tomatoes! Corn! I love it all.

Tell us about your new place at Citi Field?

It’s called Anne Burrell’s Italian Eats and it’s located at section 101. I am a huge sports fan, so to be included with such an iconic New York team and to be able to provide delicious eats for the fans is truly an honor. It’s just good old-fashioned American Italian chicken parm heroes, excellent meatballs with ricotta and dill pickles, and zeppole with cannoli cream. Who doesn’t love all of that?

What is your cooking philosophy?

My cooking philosophy is that I’m a low-tech solution kind of girl. I like to keep it simple, I like to cook seasonally. I’m an olive oil chef and I like to really respect the ingredients.

What are your thoughts on the current trends in the culinary world?

I am always so interested to see what chefs are doing, also I find it very inspiring and I take inspiration from lots of different places. I’m always sending myself things or making notes, little bits of ideas and things, to keep myself apprised of current trends, but also how I can take current trends and update classics.

What advice would you give to aspiring chefs?

My advice to aspiring chefs is to love what you do, work hard, be interested and do your research. By doing your research, I mean go to farmer’s markets, go out to eat, drink wine, and things don’t have to be expensive, but just get yourself out there and experience what this amazing industry has to offer.

What is your favorite dish to cook at home?

I love to do pasta, I’m a huge pasta lover, and I love to cook anything chicken.

Are there any ingredients or dishes you particularly dislike?

Yes. Salmon. People are always shocked when I say I don’t like salmon and I actually wish I liked it, but it’s just one of those things I have a visceral hatred for. I don’t even like to cook it!

If you could cook for anyone, dead or alive, who would it be and why?

Julia Child, because I’d want to sit down and eat with her. I would love to talk with her and have a couple of martinis with her and laugh and laugh and laugh.

Can you share a funny or memorable story from your time in the kitchen?

Over the years, I’ve had so many fun times working in the kitchen, and I think mostly what I love about working in the kitchen is the camaraderie between all the people that work in kitchens and in restaurants. It’s one of the main reasons why I made this industry my career, because of the people that work in there. They’re creative, they’re fun, they’re interesting and they just have a different outlook on life.

What do you think is the most important skill for a chef to have?

Their ability to adapt, because in the kitchen, things go wrong, things change, and if you don’t have an ability to be quick thinking and a problem solver, it makes things exponentially more difficult.

You’re hosting a big event on Thursday, July 18 called Chef of The Hamptons in East Hampton. What do you love about the town? Any beaches or shops you recommend?

I love Main Beach; the most beautiful water and gorgeous evenings! Summer in the Hamptons is such a fun and special time, I really appreciate all the places to go, all the people to meet. It such a joyous time of year!

Tickets include all food, drinks and entertainment.

Chefs of the Hamptons is scheduled for Thursday, July 18, at Sí Sí at EHP Resort & Marina, 295 Three Mile Harbor Hog Creek Road in East Hampton. For tickets and more information visit DansTaste.com.