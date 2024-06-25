Avlon Beats Goroff in East End Democratic Congressional Primary

Former CNN anchor John Avlon trounced ex-Stony Brook University professor Nancy Goroff in the Democratic primary Tuesday, advancing Avlon’s bid to challenge freshman U.S. Rep. Nick LaLota (R-Rocky Point) in November.

Avlon was leading with 70% of votes cast over Goroff, who had 30%, according to unofficial early returns tallied by the Suffolk County Board of Elections with the majority of precincts reporting after polls closed.

“We’ve proved that the positive defeats the negative,” Avlon told cheering supporters. “We’ve shown that the politics of addition can defeat the politics of division. And that’s going to be the key … to winning in November.”

New York State’s 1st Congressional District represents the entire East End and the North Shore of Suffolk County. The district is considered a swing seat that could prove pivotal as Democrats seek to recapture the majority of the U.S. House of Representatives, which Republicans control by a slim majority. Increased voter turnout as former President Donald Trump, a Republican, seeks a rematch against President Joe Biden, a Democrat, is expected to sway the race.

Goroff, who previously lost a bid to unseat former East End Congressman Lee Zeldin, promptly conceded the race.

“I would like to congratulate John Avlon for winning the Democratic primary in New York’s 1st Congressional District,” said Goroff. “It is imperative that all Democrats now come together to defeat Nick LaLota and flip this seat in November. John has built a broad coalition of elected officials, community leaders, and unions. He will be a commonsense voice for the people of Suffolk in Washington and a vast improvement over LaLota who has proven to be far too extreme for this district. The people of Suffolk deserve a representative who will work hard and find solutions to the major problems facing our community, and that is John Avlon.”

LaLota wasted no time reframing the discussion in terms of the general election.

“As a lifelong Long Islander, I’m proud to represent the communities I grew up in and fight for them daily,” he said. “In my first term, I’ve secured over $150 million in federal funding and reached across the aisle to improve our way of life … I look forward to continuing my bipartisan fight for the people of Suffolk County and earning their vote once again this November.”

In another East End primary, retired judge William Condon won the Democratic nomination in the race against Riverhead Town Justice Sean Walter, who has the Republican and Conservative lines.