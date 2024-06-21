Beth Stern Explains How to Up Your East End Animal Advocacy

Beth Stern and her cat Helen Rose, Photo: Rob Rich/Society Allure (Hair and makeup by Erin McNeill Soika)

One of the East End’s most active and staunch animal advocates, actress and model Beth Stern has become best known in the last decade for her work rescuing and fostering cats and serving as a compassionate spokesperson and board member for the North Shore Animal League America.

Residents of Southampton, she and her husband, radio icon Howard Stern, have saved thousands of cats and helped give them forever homes. We couldn’t think of a more deserving person to grace the cover of this month’s “You & Your Pet” special section.

A Conversation with Beth Stern

How did you find yourself so involved with animal advocacy, particularly working with cats, here on the East End?

I have been rescuing animals my entire life. I was introduced to North Shore Animal League America over 11 years ago. I was volunteering by modeling in a charity luncheon for them, walking the runway with adoptable puppies and kittens and learned about their no-kill mission and wanted to volunteer hands-on with the animals in the shelter. Soon after visiting the world’s largest no-kill rescue organization, I became their spokesperson and eventually a foster parent for them. My commitment and involvement for their organization is the joy in my life.

What is it about cats that draws you to them?

I am as much of a “dog person” as I am a “cat person.” Howard and I shared a bulldog together for eight years and adopted an adult cat from Animal League America. I decided to foster a litter of kittens when our bulldog, Bianca, passed away. That was 12 years ago and I haven’t stopped fostering. I always feel so sad seeing cats in cages at shelters. I love when I’m able to educate people about how wonderful cats are and encourage families to adopt them. My family had dogs and cats when I was growing up. It takes having a kitty in your life to realize how special they are!

Can you tell us about your work with North Shore Animal League America and what the partnership means to you?

One of the greatest accomplishments I’ve experienced has been my involvement with North Shore Animal League America’s Bianca’s Furry Friends Cage-free Feline Adoption Center. I came up with the idea to expand their existing shelter and create cage-free rooms for the adoptable felines. With the help of generous supporters and my friends, including Rachael Ray and John Cusimano, my husband Howard, and Alexis and Billy Joel, the themed cage-free rooms named after them have brought such happiness to the cats there, and has been instrumental in the countless adoptions since it’s been opened. It truly was a vision that came true! My heart swells every time I walk into the state-of-the-art adoption facility!

In your own work fostering cats, do you find it difficult giving them away to new homes? It seems like it might be the hardest part of the job — falling in love with them and then giving them away.

It is hard every time I hand over one of my fosters to their forever family. I spend so much time nurturing them from rough beginnings and get them to the point where they are “ready to fly.” Some fosters spend months and months with us. Many of my fosters are in need of medical care that my Beth’s Furry Friends Foundation covers, as well as their spays and neuters if they aren’t already. It is such a bittersweet moment for me when I say goodbye, but to help me through the sadness, I immediately pick up more fosters who need me.

What are the biggest challenges the East End faces when it comes to protecting animals, particularly cats and dogs?

I am a firm believer that cats should be kept indoors. There are too many predators out here as well as fast drivers. It breaks my heart when I get emails after July 4th weekend about pets who were lost that day after running for their lives from hearing fireworks. Leave your pet home with the TV on loud!

Do you have any new permanent pets in your life?

Howard and I just welcomed a “hospice kitty,” named Sammie Stern. She was found in a carrier in the parking lot of a local pet store. Her mammary cancer site literally “exploded” and she was covered in blood with her organs exposed. Sadly, after being helped medically, we learned she has aggressive cancer and only a month or so to live. We are going on one month together and she’s still very comfortable and eating, so we are cherishing the last days with her and promising to do right by her so that she’ll never have to suffer.

We also recently welcomed a bunny who was dumped after being bought as an Easter gift. Sadly, families don’t do proper research and bunnies are a lot of work and people feel it’s fine to just release them outside after the novelty wears off and they realize how much work having a bunny is. Domestic bunnies will die outside. Stephen (the bunny) has been an absolute delight and has become good friends with my disabled kitten, Cocomelon, as well as another bunny we adopted a year prior who was dumped in Franklin Park.

What’s the best way people here in the Hamptons can get involved in animal rescue and advocacy to make a difference?

Donate to Wildlife Rescue Center of the Hamptons. They do wonderful work and are there to help if you see suffering wildlife in the area. Also, ARF, Southampton Animal Shelter and North Shore Animal League America always needs volunteers and monetary donations. Please educate people on adoption, not purchasing pets.

Are you working on any new events or projects, like your children’s books or your recent jewelry partnership with Star Animal Sundays?

I’m thinking about doing a 2025 calendar featuring some of my fosters who have really touched my Instagram followers. It’s a fun way for people to support Beth’s Furry Friends. Everything we offer, 100% of the proceeds help me save more lives. Visit BethsFurryFriends.com or find me Instagram @bethostern.

Any last words of wisdom for our readers?

When you adopt an animal from a shelter, you are actually saving two lives — the one who is going to a forever home and the one who is now able to use their space.

Learn more about North Shore Animal League America and donate at takeaction.animalleague.org.