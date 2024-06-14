Citarella & East End Fund for Children Kick Off 4th Annual Fundraising Campaign

Citarella has partnered with the East End Fund for Children receives $115,000 Check from Citarella Gourmet Market IN 2023.

The nonprofit East End Fund for Children and Citarella announced the kickoff of their fourth annual fundraising campaign initiative launching on Wednesday, June 12, at Citarella’s Bridgehampton location.

As part of the kickoff, children are invited to contribute to Citarella’s garden by painting rocks with themes of “peace, love, and kindness.” These colorful, commemorative rocks will be on display year-round, adding a touch of community spirit to the garden. The fundraising campaign, running from June 12 through Labor Day weekend, encourages shoppers at Citarella’s three Hamptons locations to donate to the East End Fund for Children at checkout. This support is critical for continuing the essential services provided by the fund to local children and families.

“Community is very important to me, my family, and the Citarella team,” Gurrera said. “As a member of the East End for over 25 years, we understand how important it is to support the needs of the people who live and work here. We care very much about them, and we’re excited to kick off our fourth year working with The East End Fund for Children. I’m proud that we’re able to make a difference in the lives of so many local kids and their families.”

The East End Fund for Children was established to address the needs of the community’s most vulnerable children, initially as a response to the challenges brought by COVID-19. The fund coordinates efforts and enhances the capacity of various local organizations, including the Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center, the Children’s Museum of the East End, the Eleanor Whitmore Early Childhood Center, i-Tri, Project MOST, The Retreat, and the Southampton Youth Association. These organizations provide essential services such as food, mental health support, counseling, and educational and recreational programming, benefiting over 3,500 local children weekly.

Citarella, a family-run business led by Gurrera, has grown from a respected New York City seafood shop into a renowned gourmet market with locations across NYC, the Hamptons and Greenwich, Connecitcut. Driven by a passion for great food and a commitment to quality, Citarella offers a wide array of thoughtfully sourced ingredients, including fresh seafood, prime dry-aged meats, fresh produce, chef-prepared foods, and international cheeses. Through their dedication to superior quality and community involvement, Citarella has become a staple in the gourmet food market, celebrated for its hand-crafted dishes and curated products.

Loretta Davis, Executive Director of The Retreat, one of the beneficiary organizations, praised Citarella’s support for putting the EEFC “on the map” and allowing them to offer free services to children. Lara Sweeney, copresident of the Children’s Museum of the East End, another beneficiary, echoed these sentiments.

The East End Fund for Children is a coalition of seven nonprofits that work together to provide essential services to over 3,500 children in the Hamptons each week. These services include food, mental health support, counseling, and educational and recreational programming.

For more information about Citarella, visit citarella.com. To learn more about the East End Fund for Children and their initiatives, visit eastendfund4kids.org.

