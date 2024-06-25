Claudio’s Tavern & Grill Chef Darren Boyle Talks Chefs of the Hamptons

Claudio’s Tavern & Grill chef Darren Boyle is bringing his tasty eats to this year’s Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons, a Hamptons foodie’s dream come true, returning July 18 to the spectacular Sí Sí at EHP Resort & Marina.

Hosted by celebrity chef, Food Network star and host of Worst Chefs in America, Anne W. Burrell, Chefs of the Hamptons is the ultimate culinary event of the summer. An annual favorite of foodies, Dan’s has curated the top chefs in the Hamptons to descend on one location for one night to serve up their absolute best dishes. This is a fun walk-around event with music from DJs and entertainment for the entire evening. Access to the event includes all food & drink.

Each part of this event has been curated from the cocktail selections to the magnificent views overlooking Three Mile Harbor.

Get tickets and learn more about Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons 2024 and all our Dan’s Taste Summer Series events at DansTaste.com.

Claudio’s Tavern & Grill Chef Darren Boyle

What is your cooking philosophy?

Respect the bounty, feed the people.

What is your favorite spot in the Hamptons?

The Dock in Montauk. It’s like my Cheers. The atmosphere is super laid-back and I love sitting at the bar and catching up with the local crowd.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

Having grown up along the East Coast, I’m incredibly passionate about the ocean’s bounty. I love weaving together local produce and seafood that embodies the culinary spirit of the destination and ensuring every dish tells a story of passion, creativity and the magic of seaside dining.

What new food trends are you seeing?

Caviar desserts, liquor-fueled cooking, ’70s/’80s classics like oysters thermidor and baked Alaska, and the use of more under-the-radar seafood like snails and sea robins.

What is your comfort food and why?

In cooler weather, beef Bourguignon, but right now, as a Maryland native I am all about a bucket of crabs with an ice-cold beer in the sun.

What is your favorite dish to make?

Handmade pasta. It’s really a meditative moment for me.

What do you plan to serve at the event?

Something that celebrates the coastal and agricultural roots of the North Fork.

Visit Claudio’s at 111 Main Street, Greenport. 631-477-0627, claudios.com