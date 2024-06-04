Fashion Duo Teams with Hampton Jitney: Riders Are Going to Love This

Marlien and Coliena Rentmeester (Coliena Rentmeester)

Marlien and Coliena Rentmeester are born and raised New Yorkers with a long and deep passion for the Hamptons, so it was a match made in East End heaven for the duo to team up with the iconic Hampton Jitney in celebration of the bus company’s 50th anniversary.

We chatted with Marlien, editor of the fashion blog Le Catch, about the collaboration, shopping in the Hamptons, trends and more.

Can you tell us a little bit about your background and connection to the Hamptons?

Marlien Rentmeester: My identical twin sister and I were born and raised in New York City and when we were six years old we began retreating to Westhampton Beach with our family every single weekend and all summer long. We biked up and down Dune Road, water-skied Quantuck Bay and played tennis at La Ronde Beach Club almost as much as we pounded the NYC pavement! We both moved to L.A. after college and have been bi-coastal ever since. Spending time every summer in Westhampton Beach is a non-negotiable tradition. Our father and step-mother now live year-round in Westhampton Beach in the home in which we grew up.

How would you describe Le Catch?

MR: I started Le Catch while I was the West Coast Bureau Chief of Lucky. I helped launch the pioneering magazine, and about a decade in, I debuted Le Catch, a shopping website dedicated to a masterfully-curated mix of high and low-priced fashion finds and sartorial inspiration. I felt like I could offer something women were looking for that didn’t yet exist. Plus, I love fashion and love to write, and I had so many ideas up my sleeve, stories and other things to share that simply would not all fit in a once per month magazine format.

I also was aware that there were not many experienced fashion editors who were “self-publishing” and felt that gave me an edge. Six months after I launched the site it became one of the top sales generating blogs in the world. Despite the fact that my twin sister, a photographer, didn’t actually sign up for the job, she serves as a de facto field correspondent, reporting what models are wearing at photoshoots, observing trends on far flung locations, disclosing her recent, under-the-radar finds, etc. She provides me with loads of “catches!” Hence we are a team!

How did you and your sister come to work with the Hampton Jitney?

MR: We partnered with Hampton Jitney because we are longtime and loyal riders, but we also grew up with Hampton Jitney C.E.O. Geoff Lynch as well as Stephanie and Andrew Lynch, beaching and boating during childhood and through adulthood. We thought it would be fun to help celebrate the Jitney’s 50th by doing giveaways from coveted brands handpicked by Le Catch including Clare V, GOOP, Veronica Beard, YSE Beauty, J.Crew, La Ligne, Away Luggage, Unsubscribed, Kule and more.

We will also be activating the commute out east with Le Catch a Jitney: a spot-on Hamptons-bound shopping opportunity–clothing, accessories, beauty products, homewares, basically everything you need to look and feel chic–and make a splash with the out-east crowd.

All summer long riders will be will be directed to our curated Hamptons-centric website “Le Catch a Jitney” via a QR code distributed on the bus, as well as via Le Catch and the Jitney’s website/app, so that riders can shop while in transit and after. It’s basically retail therapy to alleviate the LIE traffic headache! Given that Coliena and I have been summering/part-time wintering in the Hamptons for the last 40+ years, we have fine-tuned an expert sense of Hamptons style.

Given your long history with the East End, what are your favorite spots?

MR: Quantuck Beach Club is my longtime spot in the sun. Lobster Roll in Amagansett, which is a quintessential meal that feels simultaneously old-school and trendy. Carissa’s for their flaky, yummy croissants. Crow’s Nest for an early dinner with a stroll to the water’s edge after. John Scott’s for a laid-back, locals-only vibe and I also love The Quogue Club for when I’m looking for a clubby, neighborhood spot. Plus, Pierre’s, The Meadow Club, The German Deli for the best breakfast specials in town and Dune Deck.

Do you have any favorite places to shop?

MR: I love Clare V, Unsubscribed, Wyeth and Warm.

Any favorite trends for summer 2024?

MR: This summer I’m loving caged jelly sandals à la The Row, white flowy midi skirts, mini dresses, crochet cover-ups, stripes are always in and long and baggy denim shorts.