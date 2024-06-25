Fighting Chance & American Cancer Society to Publish Updated Resource Guide

Duncan Darrow of Fighting Chance, Photo: John Sanderson/AnnieWatt.com

Fighting Chance, a Sag Harbor-based nonprofit has provided East End cancer partners with free counseling services and transportation for over two decades, has announced a partnership with the American Cancer Society to publish an updated version of the notable local cancer resource guide.

“Fighting Chance is exactly the type of impactful nonprofit we aim to support and publicize,” said Katie Goepfrich Schafer, American Cancer Society Executive Director, Long Island.

“Cancer Journey Resources for the East End” is a 28-page booklet with around 10,000 copies being published free of charge for patients, families, caregivers, and medical providers.

The newest edition of the resource guide comes from a partnership with The Southampton Press and the Sag Harbor Express, placing the guide in the June 27 issue of the two publications. Thanks to Fighting Chance’s lasting connections and commitment to assisting cancer patients, generous local business sponsorships will cover the publication expenses.

This East End resource guide aims to inform individuals about regional opportunities by featuring an extensive list of medical facilities, wellness and emergency services focusing on cancer patients, available practitioners, and advice and information to positively facilitate through a challenging journey.

The collaborative effort between Fighting Chance and the American Cancer Society began when East End cancer patients were sent to the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge in Manhattan, which provides free overnight accommodations for patients who are being treated at nearby New York City cancer centers.

“What makes this guide so valuable is its regional focus,” said Duncan Darrow, Fighting Chance Founder and Chairman. “And even more importantly, because our charity has worked in this community for over 20 years, we are able to personalize most of the listings with a brief description.”

Fighting Chance’s previous publication, “Navigating the Cancer Journey” from May 2023 successfully informed cancer patients of all the services and support they have behind them. Accredited by the Joint Commission’s Seal of Approval, Fighting Chance will continue to provide the best to cancer patients on the East End with its latest publication.

Learn more about Fighting Chance at fightingchance.org.