Glass House Boca Raton Celebrates Gallery Grand Opening
Glass House Boca Raton celebrated the grand opening of its sales gallery on with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by VIP executives and visionaries of the new residential development as well as local Boca Raton dignitaries.
Glass House Boca Raton is the first modern glass building in the heart of downtown Boca Raton featuring 28 gracious residences offering the city’s only rooftop pool oasis with stunning ocean, Intracoastal, and golf course views.
The 10-story, intimate luxury residential development launched sales in February 2024 and is ideally situated at 280 E Palmetto Park Road, Boca Raton, FL 33432.
Groundbreaking is slated for the first quarter of 2025, and the development is expected to be completed in Q4 2026. Pricing is from $2.5-6.9 million.