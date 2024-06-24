Little Fish Chef Ryan Barth-Dwyer Joins Dan’s Taste of Two Forks

Little Fish Head Chef Ryan Barth-Dwyer. Courtesy Little Fish

Little Fish chef Ryan Barth-Dwyer is bringing his delicious food to this year’s Dan’s Taste of Two Forks Presented by Hampton Jitney, a celebration of the great chefs of the North Fork and South Fork AKA the Hamptons on Saturday, July 6.

Enjoy the tastes from the best chefs, winemakers and food and beverage purveyors who make the East End the ultimate foodie destination at Southampton Arts Center.

Meet Little Fish Chef Ryan Barth-Dwyer

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

Coastal regions around the world.

What is your favorite North or South Fork spot?

Pridwin Hotel has an awesome restaurant and on Tuesdays live music in the Grove their amphitheater venue tucked into the woods with a bonfire, s’mores and cocktails.

What new food trends are you seeing?

Culinary upcycling, perhaps something inspired from those early days of COVID.

What is your comfort food and why?

Manti (Turkish-style dumplings) smothered in creamy garlicky yogurt and mint and red pepper butter. It’s something I make at home with my wife at least once a month and is absolutely cravable. After you have a bowl (or two) you won’t want to do much aside from digest and just veg out.

What is your favorite dish to make?

Mushroom fried rice.

What do you plan to serve at the event?

Korean barbecue duck wings.

Visit Little Fish at 50 North Sea Drive, Southold. 631-765-8756, littlefishnofo.com