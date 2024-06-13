Pridwin Hotel Chef Todd Ruiz Serves Delicious Eats at Dan's Taste of Two Forks

The Pridwin Hotel on Shelter Island

Pridwin Hotel Executive Chef Todd Ruiz is bringing delicious eats from the Shelter Island favorite to this year’s Dan’s Taste of Two Forks Presented by Hampton Jitney, a celebration of the great chefs of the North Fork and South Fork AKA the Hamptons on Saturday, July 6.

Enjoy the tastes from the best chefs, winemakers and food and beverage purveyors who make the East End the ultimate foodie destination at Southampton Arts Center.

Meet Pridwin Hotel Executive Chef Todd Ruiz

How did you get into this line of work?

My family was in the agriculture business growing up. I at an early age was working with land, fruits and vegetables. Then I started to learn to cook with my family and fell in love with the craft.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

Experiences, nature, local environment, and peers.

What new food trends are you seeing?

Being vegan is quickly gaining momentum, especially with our clientele in the region.

What is your comfort food and why?

Teca Chili! Growing up in Texas and learning early on from some of my chefs, chili doesn’t have beans! True Texas Chili can round up lots of conversation and opinions. I had worked on recipes for years. Simplicity, yet extremely complex.

What is your favorite dish to make?

Paella, is one, layering and developing flavor is key

What do you plan to serve at the event?

Paella.

The Pridwin Hotel is located at 81 Shore Road, Shelter Island. Call 631-749-0476 or visit caperesorts.com/pridwin.