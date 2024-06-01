Marie Mann Stacy of Hampton Bays Remembered for Generosity

Marie Mann Stacy

Marie Mann Stacy, a beloved resident of Hampton Bays, died peacefully at home on May 15 following a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She was 86.

Stacy was born in Birmingham, Alabama, where she spent her early years before her journey took her to the Rochester School of Music. It was there that she met the love of her life, Thomas Stacy. The couple shared an extraordinary bond and were married for 62 wonderful years until Thomas’s death in 2023.

A talented musician, Stacy played the double bass with the Santa Fe Opera before transitioning to a fulfilling career in special education within the Greenwich, Connecticut school system. Her passion for helping others led her to inspire countless young minds. Later, she embarked on a successful career in banking with People’s Bank, where she worked until her retirement.

Stacy was not only a dedicated professional but also an avid golfer and runner, having participated in several marathons throughout her life. Her commitment to her community was evident through her active involvement in the Greenwich, Connecticut Rotary Club, where she made lasting contributions and friendships.

Above all, Stacy was a devoted wife, loving mother and cherished grandmother. She is survived by her son Barton, his wife Helen, and their children Thomas and Ally, as well as her son Phillip. Stacy’s warmth, generosity, and unwavering spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

A mass service celebrating Stacy’s life was conducted on May 20 at St. Rosalie’s Church in Hampton Bays. Stacy was interred alongside her husband, Thomas, in Oakwood Cemetery following the mass. The Stacy Family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Alzheimer’s Association in Stacy’s memory.