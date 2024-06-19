75 Main Chef Mark Militello Joins Dan's Chefs of the Hamptons

75 Main chef Mark Militello

75 Main Chef Mark Militello is serving some tasty delights at this year’s Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons, a Hamptons foodie’s dream come true, returning July 18 to the spectacular Sí Sí at EHP Resort & Marina.

Hosted by celebrity chef, Food Network star and host of Worst Chefs in America, Anne W. Burrell, Chefs of the Hamptons is the ultimate culinary event of the summer. An annual favorite of foodies, Dan’s has curated the top chefs in the Hamptons to descend on one location for one night to serve up their absolute best dishes. This is a fun walk-around event with music from DJs and entertainment for the entire evening. Access to the event includes all food & drink.

Each part of this event has been curated from the cocktail selections to the magnificent views overlooking Three Mile Harbor.

Get tickets and learn more about Dan’s Chefs of the Hamptons 2024 and all our Dan’s Taste Summer Series events at DansTaste.com.

Meet 75 Main Chef Mark Militello

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

Old age!

What is your favorite North or South Fork spot?

I’m always in the kitchen so I would say Main Street in Southampton.

What new food trends are you seeing?

I’m not a trendy guy. I’ve worked in Italy, Spain, France and I am more classically trained so that is my focus versus the trends.

What is your comfort food and why?

A perfect bowl of spaghetti carbonara.

What is your favorite dish to make?

In the ’70s I was in Miami and finished college so I love Florida fish and seafoods. Grilled Caribbean spiny lobster is my favorite to make.

What do you plan to serve at the event?

Argentinian red shrimp crostini.

75 Main Street, Southampton. 631-283-7575, 75main.com