Minute with Mike Podcast: A Chat with Brandon Phillips of Polo for Life

On Episode 5 of the Minute with Mike Podcast, Mike Nicodema (Principal Shareholder and co-chair of Greenberg Traurig’s Equine Industry Group, gtlaw.com) continues to bring the Palm Beach County horse world of Wellington together and discuss business and legal issues important to all equestrians.

This week, Mike speaks with Wellington’s own Brandon Phillips, one of the finest players in the sport of polo and founder of Polo for Life, Inc. which raises money to help pediatric cancer patients and their families. Phillips just completed his 29th professional polo season in Wellington.

Learn more about Polo for Life at poloforlife.org.